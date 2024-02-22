Category:
Video Games

What Barebones Kills Are in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) & How to Get Them

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 10:53 am
Call of Duty MW3 Multiplayer Favela. This image is part of an article about what Penetration Kills are in MW3 and how to get them.

Call of Duty can put its players through the wringer as it asks them to complete tasks. However, there’s always a trick or two to make challenges easier. Here’s what Barebones Kills are in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and how to get them.

What Are Barebones Kills in MW3?

The Rival-9 in MW3. This image is part of an article about what Barebones Kills are in MW3 and how to get them.

One of the most recent Barebones Kills challenges has players using the Haymaker shotgun to pull them off. But without the right information, you will be running around like a chicken with its head cut off. Thankfully, getting Barebones Kills isn’t too complicated.

Related: What a Heat Vision Kill Is in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) & How to Get One

Barebones Kills only happen when a player kills another player with a weapon that has no attachments. So, despite making all that effort to unlock the best attachments to make your guns better, you will have to leave them in the Gunsmith if you want any chance of finishing this challenge.

How to Get Barebones Kills in MW3

Having to fight a lobby full of sweats with your hands tied behind your back doesn’t sound fun, but there are ways to make it easier. Playing Hardcore modes is the best place to start, as players will die after only one hit, meaning attachments are far less relevant. You’ll also want to play on maps that feature a lot of close-quarters combat. Unless you’re trying to get Barebones Kills with a sniper in MW3, you’ll want every advantage you can get and to avoid anyone peppering you from across the map.

Related: Best Guns for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Multiplayer

And that’s what Barebones Kills are in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and how to get them.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

modern warfare 3
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67