How to Fix Warzone Mobile ‘Unsupported GPU’

Jackson Hayes
Published: Mar 21, 2024 01:21 pm
Soldiers standing in front of a dam in Warzone Mobile. This image is part of an article about how to fix the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile login issue.

Playing Warzone on your phone almost sounds too good to be true, and for some, that has been the case. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is running into some issues on launch, including the “Unsupported GPU” error. Here’s how to fix the Warzone Mobile “Unsupported GPU” error.

How to Fix Warzone Mobile ‘Unsupported GPU’

Three soldiers standing behind the Warzone Mobile logo. This image is part of an article about how to fix Warzone Mobile "Unsupported GPU."

Player are running into the “Unsupported GPU” error when their device overheats. This is because the game doesn’t believe the device being used has what it takes to run the game. That may be the case for some, as Warzone Mobile has certain requirements to run, but the error doesn’t provide any additional information for those who have the proper hardware, leaving people scratching their heads as they wait for the game to let them drop at their favorite spot in Verdansk.

Without a guaranteed fix, there is no way to ensure you won’t run into the error again. However, there are a couple of potential solutions to get around it. The first is to just restart the game. That’s probably not what most gamers want to hear, but there’s always the chance the error was an isolated incident and will go away after a restart. It’s also important to check that you don’t have a bunch of other apps open that could potentially slow down Warzone Mobile.

If none of that works, it’s time for a trip to the app store, where you can check that you have the latest version of the game installed. With the game still in its infancy, there are sure to be problems, so being patient is important. You can always jump on the console version of Warzone as you wait for Mobile to work out all of its issues.

And that’s how to fix the Warzone Mobile “Unsupported GPU” error.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is available on iOS and Android.

Warzone Mobile
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67