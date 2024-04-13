Best MCW Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

Despite the nerf to the most popular Ranked Play weapon, an MCW loadout remains just as important to maintain in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3. This guide will cover what the best build is for the only Ranked assault rifle available after the changes.

Best MCW Loadout in Ranked Play MW3

The MCW can be used at any distance, but your goal isn’t to face submachine gun players head-on. Your own AR should be built for ranged fights and mid-range encounters where you can control the map. All the attachments below allow this rifle to stay versatile in any match.

Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

Muzzle: T51R Billeted Brake

Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

Rear Grip: RB Claw-PSL Grip

Optic: Slate Reflector

MCW Ranked Play Loadout (Screenshot by The Escapist).

For Season 3, the most important change is made to the muzzle slot. The L4R Flash Hider was the best option for all of Season 2, but it also took a hit with the base MCW, so a new attachment was needed. We go back to the Billeted Brake for the vertical recoil control and the lack of an ADS penalty. Damage range reduction by 5% used to be a problem with the Billeted Brake. However, the nerf to our main AR means five shots are needed to kill at range anyway.

All the other attachments are par for the course. The Cyclone Long Barrel has been the best barrel option since day one, even if other options were in the running. Then we have the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop and the Claw-PSL Grip for some added recoil control without any hits to our mobility on the map.

Best Class and Perks for the MCW in Ranked Play

Ranked is already limited in what perks you can use. The ones that are there can still make a difference, though, and the best MCW class will bolster the weapon even further. Just keep in mind that changes are needed in some cases when you switch game modes.

Vest

Infantry Vest

Perks

Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Boots: Covert Sneakers or Lightweight Boots

Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

Tactical: Stun or Smokes for Search and Destroy.

Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

Field Upgrade

Trophy System

That’s all you need for the full MCW loadout in MW3. Whether it’s for casual matches or another round of Ranked Play, this will be your main option to eviscerate the enemy team.

