Best WSP Swarm Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play

A challenger to the Rival-9 in the meta.
Published: Apr 11, 2024 02:03 pm
WSP Swarm in MW3
For the most part, the Rival-9 has been the only submachine gun option in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 competitive play. However, after a nerf to the Rival-9 in MW3 Season 3, some players have been testing out the WSP Swarm, which features unmatched close-range potential. If you want to join those players in trying out the WSP Swarm, ensure you have its absolute top loadout for Ranked Play.

Best WSP Swarm Loadout in Ranked Play

The WSP Swarm can kill extremely quickly at close range, but it tends to suffer a severe drop-off at longer ranges, especially when it comes to recoil control. As such, my loadout for the Swarm in Ranked Play gets the recoil under control while also boosting its range.

  • Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider
  • Barrel: WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel
  • Stock: FSS Rampage-VII Tactical Stock
  • Underbarrel: XRK Bowbreaker Grip
  • Rear Grip: Marauder Grip
WSP Swarm loadout for Ranked Play in MW3
WSP Swarm loadout for Ranked Play in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

The loadout for the WSP Swarm is centered around accuracy, with the L4R Flash Hider, XRK Bowbreaker Grip, and Marauder Grip all increasing recoil control, gun kick control, and aiming stability. The WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel also adds some accuracy but primarily boosts damage range and bullet velocity. While these attachments make the WSP Swarm much more controllable, you’ll still find it bounces around when firing for long durations.

I’ve also added the FSS Rampage-VII Tactical Stock for some added mobility, which is all the Swarm needs to compete with the Rival-9 up close. You might notice I didn’t add a magazine on the loadout, which is by design. The 40, 50, and 100 Round Mags for the Swarm are nice to have but decrease your mobility drastically. If you want to play at a slower pace with the SMG in Ranked, though, you could swap out an attachment for a larger magazine.

Best Class For the WSP Swarm in Ranked Play

Wrapping things up are the recommended class items for a submachine gun in Ranked Play. Keep in mind that you can also change some of the classes depending on if you’re playing Respawn or Search & Destroy.

Vest

  • Infantry Vest

Perks

  • Gloves: Assault Gloves
  • Boots: Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers
  • Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

  • Trophy System/Dead Silence

With this complete WSP Swarm loadout, you should be able to easily compete with any Rival-9s you come across in Ranked Play. However, you might want to stick to close-range engagements when using the Swarm, as challenging an MCW at long-range likely won’t end well.

Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.