HBO Renews House of the Dragon for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

HBO has confirmed the renewal of the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon for Season 3. This news comes a mere three days before the premiere of the second season.

Boasting an ensemble cast that includes Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Emma D’Arcy (Wanderlust, Truth Seekers), and Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen and is set roughly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The series is based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, and the first season was met with critical acclaim, averaging 29 million viewers and garnering several Emmy nominations.

Although fans are sure to be thrilled by the announcement of House of the Dragon Season 3, the news doesn’t exactly come as a surprise, as Martin teased back in December 2023 that he and the other writers on the show were already working on Seasons 3 and 4.

Regarding the third season, showrunner Ryan Condal added in a recent interview: “There’s a rhythm to all this, these kinds of stories as you tell them. And we’re trying to find satisfying arcs within the season structure. So, hopefully you start with a bang, and then you build to another bang through the series, but you’re really trying to arc out the characters, so that each season is a different experience for all of them.”

The upcoming House of the Dragon Season 2 will pick up where the first season left off following the death of King Viserys, with a war of succession brewing that will determine not only who controls Westeros but also the fate of the warring families.

In regards to the upcoming season, Francesca Orsi (Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films) gushed: “George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon. We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three.”

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres Sunday, June 16 at 9 pm ET on HBO.

