What Book is House of the Dragon Season 2 Based On?

House of the Dragon is one of the best shows on TV right now, and as one would expect its incredible story comes from George R.R. Martin’s book series. If you’re looking to enjoy this story on the page instead of a screen, here’s what you need to know.

What Book is House of the Dragon Based On?

House of the Dragon is based on chapters from the Targaryen history book, Fire and Blood. The story starts in the chapter “A Time of Testing – The Realm Remade,” and Season 2 will adapt the story starting from the chapter “Heirs of the Dragon – A Question of Succession.”

This means you won’t need to collect multiple books as was the case with Game of Thrones so that you can be in the loop or continue the story without waiting for episodes to land. For House of the Dragon, the only book that you’ll need is Fire and Blood.

You’ve got plenty of options when it comes to enjoying Fire and Blood. The book can be purchased physically at many book retailers and digitally via Amazon for your Kindle. However, another great way to enjoy this story of history is by listening to the audiobook which can be found in multiple places including Audible.

Of course, Fire and Blood and House of the Dragon are not the exact same, there are some small details that have been changed for TV, and things added to the story so it can be more connected to the events of Game of Thrones. This still makes sense since the book is said to have been written by Archmaester Gyldayn from stories shared with him through the history of the story, so it will be entirely possible that some things were not revealed to him and therefore did not wind up in the book.

The fact that it’s just one book is great for eager fans who don’t want to wait for another season after the run is finished. You could theoretically spoil all of House of the Dragon to come just by reading this book, however, we’d suggest enjoying as much as you can on screen without spoiling the ending.

If you haven’t yet started House of the Dragon then you’re in luck as Season 1 is available to binge in its entirety on Max with Season 2 right around the corner.

