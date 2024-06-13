Mercy’s Infamous Pink Skin is Going Back on Sale and Fans are Having a Meltdown

It’s no secret that Mercy’s one of the most played heroes in Overwatch, and that’s been the case since the game’s release in 2016. And if there’s one cosmetic that every Mercy main absolutely covets, it’s the rare Pink Mercy skin.

This cosmetic was originally released in 2018 as part of Blizzard’s donation drive for breast cancer research for $15. This window was only open for two weeks, and May 8 marked the sixth-year anniversary since its release, securing its place as one of the rarest and most desirable skins in the game.

Until now. On June 13, Blizzard announced that Pink Mercy and a Rose Gold alternative color will be available for release for the original prices and for the original cause starting on June 25. That’s right—you can now bask in the glory of Mercy’s original pastel pink glow for $15 USD, while the Rose Gold bundle will go on sale for $19. And it’s all for a good cause! 100% of the purchase price will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

But despite the cosmetic going on sale for a cause that Angela Ziegler herself would support, fans remain stubbornly split. Some players are happy spitting smug vitriol with comments like “CRY PINK MERCY MAINS” while others are rejoicing at seeing the cosmetic return with comments like “I; m so excited it’s hard to BREATHE”.

Unfortunately, the sprays and in-game player icon “PINK” are not available in this bundle. These sprays were originally part of the Pink Mercy charity stream on Twitch, which required players to watch between two and six hours of gameplay on Twitch. So, yes, gatekeepers will continue to gatekeep. But now at least it’s a little more subtle and a lot less obnoxious.

