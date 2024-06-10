Black Ops 6 Standard vs. Vault Edition: Which Should You Buy?

Black Ops 6 has two editions: the Standard and Vault Edition. However, before you throw your money into anything, which edition of Black Ops 6 is right for you?

Black Ops 6 Standard and Vault Edition Content, Differences Explained

As always, there’s a large difference when it comes to the two editions of Black Ops 6. For starters, the Standard Edition costs the base $70, while the Vault Edition comes in at $100. There’s also the Cross-Gen Edition for $70, but that’s only for players who are planning to play Black Ops 6 on the same account across different consoles (PS4 to PS5, for example).

Aside from the price difference, the content you receive for buying the more expensive Vault Edition is fairly substantial. You can see the content differences for both editions of BO6 below:

Base game of Black Ops 6

Cross-Generation compatibility (Cross-Gen Edition only)

Woods Operator Pack

Base game of Black Ops 6

Cross-Generation compatibility

Woods Operator Pack

Hunters vs Hunted Operator Pack

GobbleGum Pack for Zombies

Mastercraft Weapon Bundle

Free BlackCell Battle Pass for Season 1

As you can see, the Vault Edition offers a large amount of content for the extra $30 you’re paying. All the extra content is cosmetic except for the GobbleGum Pack, which likely gives you extra power-ups in BO6 Zombies. We’re awaiting details on how the GobbleGun Pack will work exactly. There’s also the free BlackCell Battle Pass in Season 1, which has a $30 value on its own. Of course, if you weren’t planning to buy the Battle Pass in Season 1, then these additions might not matter to you much.

Which Edition of BO6 Should you Buy?

The Vault Edition is the best bang for your buck if you’re a hardcore Call of Duty fan. You get two Operator Packs, a Mastercraft Weapon Bundle, free GobbleGum Packs, and the Season 1 BlackCell Battle Pass. If you were going to buy the BlackCell Battle Pass anyway, there’s no reason not to pre-order the Vault Edition of BO6.

However, if you’re apprehensive about the gameplay showcased in BO6 so far or the COD franchise as a whole, then I recommend only going with the Standard or Cross-Gen Edition to start. If you find yourself playing the game more than you initially thought, you can always upgrade to the Vault Edition for an extra $30 at any time after the launch of BO6.

Black Ops 6 will be available on October 25. If you’re interested in more CoD content, here’s how to play the Black Ops games in order.

