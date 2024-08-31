How To Pull Out Your Knife in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, there’s a dedicated melee slot for your combat knife in addition to the primary and secondary slots. While this is a fantastic mechanic, players are having a little trouble actually pulling out their combat knife when in a match of BO6.

Equipping the Combat Knife in BO6

If you look at your loadouts, you’ll see that you have a third slot after the primary and secondary weapon slots. This is where your knife goes, and just like the primary and secondary slots, it cannot be unequipped. This means you’ll always have your combat knife ready to access whenever you may need it in a match.

However, you can’t simply switch to your knife by pressing the normal switch weapons button in BO6. Instead, you need to press another button entirely, which isn’t explained anywhere in the settings. Luckily, you can see what button to press to pull out the knife below:

Controller : Press and hold your melee button (R3/RS on Default, B/Circle on Tactical)

: Press and hold your melee button (R3/RS on Default, B/Circle on Tactical) Keyboard: Press and hold “V” by default (can be changed in Keybinds settings)

The combat knife in BO6. Screenshot by The Escapist

When you press and hold whatever button you need to, you’ll immediately swap to your knife from whatever gun you had out previously. To swap back to another weapon, press and hold the melee button again or simply press the swap weapon button.

With your knife out, you run faster and can one-hit melee enemies. Of course, you also have a knife as your primary weapon, so you need to be extremely close to enemies to kill them. I suggest using the knife in close proximity or at the start of a game to run and get ahead of the enemies and your teammates on the map.

If you’re looking to take advantage of some more tips and tricks in BO6, check out my previous guide on how to slide cancel.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

