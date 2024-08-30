How To Slide Cancel in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

While there are certainly plenty of new movement mechanics present in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with the introduction of omnimovement, old mechanics are still in the game as well. This includes the slide cancel, which can be fully performed in BO6 – if you press the right buttons.

What Is a Slide Cancel in BO6?

If you’ve played the recent MW3, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, or MW2019, then you likely already know what a slide cancel is and how to perform one. However, for any newcomers to the franchise or those who may not have known about the slide cancel until now, you’ll surely have some questions about the mechanic.

Image via Activision

A slide cancel is a movement mechanic that allows you to gain the benefits of sliding without slowing down your sprinting speed. As the name of the mechanic suggests, you can cancel your slide, which allows you to keep your momentum as you continue sprinting after the slide is canceled. You can also pull up and aim down sights out of a slide cancel, use it to navigate tight spaces or corners, or out-maneuver enemies during a gunfight with it.

Paired with the omnimovement system, the possibilities while slide canceling have drastically increased in BO6. However, before you can start learning the ins and outs of the slide cancel, you have to know how to pull one off.

How To Perform a Slide Cancel in BO6

The way a slide cancel has been done has slightly changed over the years, but the mechanic is essentially the same in BO6 as it was in MW3. You can see the buttons you need to press to perform a slide cancel below:

Start sprinting and press the slide/crouch button

As soon as your character starts the sliding animation, press “Jump” to cancel the slide

Immediately press the sprint button again to keep moving or press the ADS button to quickly pull your gun up

You’ll need to spend several hours to master the slide cancel mechanic. However, with the basic steps above, you’ll be able to perform a slide cancel whenever you want in BO6.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

