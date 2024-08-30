Can You Turn Off Omnidirectional Movement in Black Ops 6?

Omnidirectional movement is the most exciting new feature being introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The mechanic completely changes up how gunfights work and players move around the map, but is there any way to turn it off in the settings?

Are You Able To Disable Omnidirectional Movement in Black Ops 6?

At the time of writing, there is currently no way to disable the new omnidirectional movement mechanics in BO6. Just like in previous Call of Duty titles, you can’t turn off certain elements of the movement system since they’re all entangled with one another and other gameplay aspects. Omnidirectional movement is intertwined with other movement mechanics in BO6, so you’ll have to get used to sliding, diving, and moving in all directions on the map.

Currently, at least during the BO6 beta, the only movement mechanic you can disable is the sprint and mantle assist. These mechanics make it so you don’t have to press as many buttons when mantling objects back-to-back. You can turn this setting off in the “Movement” section of the settings in BO6.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you leave it enabled, then you allow your game to intuitively determine when you’re going to mantle next, which makes you press fewer buttons. However, the game might decide you need to mantle something when you don’t want to, so I suggest experimenting with this setting to see if you like it or not.

Perhaps when the full release of BO6 comes around, the developers will institute a way to disable certain elements of omnidirectional movement. For example, if you don’t want to dive at all, then maybe you could disable the diving mechanic alone, similar to how we currently have it in MW3. From the looks of it, though, omnidirectional movement is here to stay for all players.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now.

