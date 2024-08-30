How To Customize Your HUD in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

One of the new features in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the ability to change elements of your HUD, including mini-map shape and the location of everything on the HUD. To see how to alter how your HUD looks in BO6, keep reading the guide below.

How To Change the HUD in BO6

To see all of the different HUD options and change to one that you like, head to the “Interface” tab of the BO6 settings. Here, you can see what your current HUD option is and see all the different presets for the other choices. There are both Multiplayer and Zombie-specific HUDs, so make sure you’re looking at the right one for the game mode you’re playing.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The default HUD option in BO6 multiplayer features the traditional HUD that every COD game has used for over a decade. This includes a circular mini-map in the top-left corner of the screen and your gun, ammo, equipment, and scorestreaks in the bottom-right of the screen. However, you can change your HUD to match the MW2019 style of mini-map, which is square, or flip the default HUD, so your mini-map is in the top-right. You can also place the mini-map at the bottom of the screen, remove the mini-map, and put your equipment, ammo, and scorestreaks in the middle of the screen.

There are several options to choose from, and I highly recommend playing around with different presets to see which one you prefer.

All HUD Presets in BO6

Below, you can see the current list of HUD presets we have available in BO6:

Standard

Inverted

Classic

Mission Interface

Scout

Target Tracker

Central Command

Magnified

Immersive (locked)

Streamer (located)

The HUD presets. Screenshot by The Escapist

And that does it for all of the HUD options and presets in BO6.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

