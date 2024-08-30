Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image via Activision
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How To Customize Your HUD in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|

Published: Aug 30, 2024 01:02 pm

One of the new features in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the ability to change elements of your HUD, including mini-map shape and the location of everything on the HUD. To see how to alter how your HUD looks in BO6, keep reading the guide below.

Recommended Videos

How To Change the HUD in BO6

To see all of the different HUD options and change to one that you like, head to the “Interface” tab of the BO6 settings. Here, you can see what your current HUD option is and see all the different presets for the other choices. There are both Multiplayer and Zombie-specific HUDs, so make sure you’re looking at the right one for the game mode you’re playing.

The HUD settings in Black Ops 6 (BO6)
Screenshot by The Escapist

The default HUD option in BO6 multiplayer features the traditional HUD that every COD game has used for over a decade. This includes a circular mini-map in the top-left corner of the screen and your gun, ammo, equipment, and scorestreaks in the bottom-right of the screen. However, you can change your HUD to match the MW2019 style of mini-map, which is square, or flip the default HUD, so your mini-map is in the top-right. You can also place the mini-map at the bottom of the screen, remove the mini-map, and put your equipment, ammo, and scorestreaks in the middle of the screen.

There are several options to choose from, and I highly recommend playing around with different presets to see which one you prefer.

Related: Is Nuketown in Black Ops 6? Answered

All HUD Presets in BO6

Below, you can see the current list of HUD presets we have available in BO6:

  • Standard
  • Inverted
  • Classic
  • Mission Interface
  • Scout
  • Target Tracker
  • Central Command
  • Magnified
  • Immersive (locked)
  • Streamer (located)
HUD presets in Black Ops 6.
The HUD presets. Screenshot by The Escapist

And that does it for all of the HUD options and presets in BO6.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

Post Tag:
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.
twitter