Best Krig C Loadout in Black Ops 6 & Warzone

Image of Haiden Lovely
Haiden Lovely
|

Published: Nov 14, 2024 02:33 pm

With the Call Of Duty Season 1 Update, a recent Black Ops favorite makes its return to Black Ops 6. Here is the best loadout for the Krig C Assault Rifle in Black Ops 6 & Warzone

Best Krig C Loadout in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

Call Of Duty fans who played Black Ops Cold War will likely remember the Krig as one of that game’s standout Assault Rifles. At base in Black Ops 6 it is a fairly solid AR with low recoil, which can be restored to its former glory with a few attachments. Here are the five we recommend:

  • Kepler Microflex Optic – Replaces the Krig C’s clunky Iron Sights with a thin frame reflex sight, with an unobstructed view through and around the lens.
  • Rapid Fire Fire Mod – Improves the Fire Rate at the cost of penalties to recoil, bullet velocity and damage range. The 12% increase to Fire Rate is worth the tradeoff to gain a faster time to kill, especially since attachments can offset the added recoil and then some.
  • Compensator Muzzle – Vastly reduces Recoil Gun Kick and provides a significant boost to Vertical Recoil Control.
  • Vertical Foregrip – Reduces Horizontal Recoil by 35%, with a slight improvement to Recoil Gun Kick as well.
  • Commando Grip – Improves Aim Down Sight Speed by 13% and Sprint to Fire Speed by 21% to get guns-up faster.

With this build, the Krig C becomes slightly more accurate, more mobile, and gets a faster time to kill. For Call Of Duty players who use the Gunfighter Wildcard, here are an additional three attachments we recommend:

  • Reinforced Barrel – Improves Damage Range and Bullet Velocity.
  • Extended Mag I – Improves Magazine Ammo Capacity, slightly increases reload time.
  • No Stock – Improves Hipfire Movement Speed, Movement Speed, and Strafing Movement Speed to help you zip around Black Ops 6‘ selection of relatively small maps.

Best Krig C Loadout in Call Of Duty: Warzone

The Krig C is also available for use in the latest iteration of Call Of Duty: Warzone. In Warzone, the Krig is best used as a mid-range weapon for aggressive players in fast paced modes, like Resurgence on the all-new Area 99 map. The Gunfighter Wildcard is required for this build. Without eight attachments, the Krig C has too many downsides to be viable in Warzone. Here are the attachments we recommend:

  • Jason Armory 2x Optic – Lightweight sight with 2x zoom for mid-range engagements. This pairs best with the “Classic” reticle, which can be unlocked by getting 2,000 Kills while ADS with this optic in Zombies.
  • Suppressor Muzzle – Keeps you off the mini-map when firing.
  • Reinforced Barrel – Improves Damage Range and Bullet Velocity.
  • Vertical Foregrip – Improves Horizontal Recoil Control.
  • Extended Mag II – Extends Magazine Ammo Capacity to 70 at the cost of some Aim Down Sight Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed, and Reload Quickness.
  • Commando Grip – Improves Aim Down Sight Speed and Sprint to Fire Speed.
  • Combat Stock – Increases Flinch Resistance to stay on target when under fire, and improves Aim Walking Movement Speed.
  • Recoil Springs – Improves Horizontal Recoil Control and Vertical Recoil Control.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Call of Duty: Warzone
Image of Haiden Lovely
Haiden Lovely
Haiden is a Contributor at The Escapist who has been writing about games since 2023. They love a good live-service shooter, especially Call of Duty: Zombies and have a complicated relationship with Madden Ultimate Team. Haiden brings experience in writing about games and entertainment, video production and podcast hosting from Strangely Awesome Games.