My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 429 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 429. The penultimate chapter of My Hero Academia is only days away and leaks have already begun surfacing online. Here’s what they have revealed.

Recommended Videos

What Happens in My Hero Academia Chapter 429?

According to leaks shared on social media, My Hero Academia Chapter 429 will provide more insight into the mysterious character we saw walking around the epilogue, and continue Deku and Uraraka’s interaction.

Leaks say that the first page of the chapter will start with the mystery character sharing insight into their past. Their family locked them underground after finding out their quirk was a mutation and they were eventually abandoned.

The chapter then shifts focus to Uraraka who is thinking about Toga’s last words. Uraraka believes that the only reason she’s still alive is because of Himiko dying, and that brings her to tears. Deku arrived using AFO. He tries to talk Uraraka through her struggle noting that she’s been prioritizing others over herself, which brings him to tears. Deku reaches out and offers his hand to Uraraka telling her that holding someone’s hand can put their heart at ease. She takes his hand but continues to cry blaming herself for Himiko’s death. Deku shares that he feels the same way about Tenko. Other class members arrive to find Uraraka. Tsuyu embraces her while Bakugo questions Deku about using OFA again to which he admits that the embers still remain.

Leaks then show the mystery character wondering why he’s the only one who has to suffer. It appears a black substance is emitting from his fingers, but an old woman grabs his hand and comforts him. This woman looks similar to the one who abandoned Tenko in his flashback. The chapter ends with the mystery character starting to cry and Deku and Uraraka smiling.

The End Is Almost Here

My Hero Academia Chapter 429 will officially arrive on July 28. While these leaks are exciting, we suggest checking out the chapter when it officially arrives as often leaks can be mistranslated, or just outright incorrect.

You can read the My Hero Academia manga via Viz Media right now. With just one chapter left in the series now is the best time possible to catch up or relive this incredible story over again.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy