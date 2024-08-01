Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 266 Release Date & Time

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga is truly peak fiction and each week the series continues to deliver fans the action they’re hoping for. Chapter 266 will be one of the next additions to this story, and here’s when it will be released.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 Release?

Chapter 266 of Jujutsu Kaisen is expected to arrive on Aug. 18, 2024, around 8 am PT, according to leaks that were shared on social media. This means the chapter will come two weeks after the previous one, as Weekly Shonen Jump takes a week break due to a holiday in Japan.

As usual, you’ll get the chance to read Chapter 266 for free via the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app when it lands. Alongside 266, Chapters 264 and 265 will also be there to catch up on at no cost, but if you want to read back further into the library then you’ll have to purchase a subscription.

The Shinjuku Showdown continues to reach its climax, and as such you’re not going to want to miss out on what comes next. Fans should expect spoilers for Chapter 266 to start surfacing online in the days before its release, so if you want to stay spoiler-free then we suggest being mindful when navigating social media.

Jujutsu Kaisen is well into its final arc and it’s anybody’s guess how much more there is to go. From Chapter 264 it seems we are truly reaching one of the last battles in the series with Yuji and Sukuna finally fighting on even ground. Of course, before Chapter 266 even arrives we should get more context on what is to come from 265, so make sure to check that out when it lands on Aug. 4.

Should there be any delays or changes to the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 then this article will be updated, but for now, make it down on your calendars Aug. 18.

