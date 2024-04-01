Category:
When Does Solo Leveling Season 2 Come Out?

It might not be as long as you'd think.
Where And When Can I Stream Solo Leveling?
Image via D&C Media

Based on a manhwa by Chugong, this fantasy show has truly immersed fans into its world and left them all on a major cliffhanger begging for more with the conclusion of its first season. Naturally, this has fans asking one question, when does Solo Leveling season 2 come out?

Recommended Videos

What is the release date for Solo Leveling season 2

Close up on Jinwoo's eyes
Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling’s second season is expected to arrive later in 2024. While the show only just concluded its initial run on March 28, it should be getting new episodes again in the same calendar year.

The second season of the show, Solo Leveling-Arise from the Shadow was officially revealed with a teaser after the airing of season one’s finale. No date was shared on that teaser, however, according to an interview with the series publisher D&C Media, translated by Google, the second season will be airing within the year.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t narrow things down to exactly when it will be dropping, so keep an eye out for more official news regarding the ultra-popular series. It’s not uncommon for anime to be delayed so should anything change this article will be updated to reflect the current status so make sure to check back if you want to be looped in.

Of course, if you’d rather not wait for more you can always pick up the manhwa and read ahead to get your Solo Leveling fix. Season two will pick up from the Red Gate Arc so we suggest starting with chapter 46 and continuing from there. Given that the manhwa is finished you can use this method to complete the whole story while you wait to see more on screen later this year.

