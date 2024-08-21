13 Great Romance Anime You Must Watch in 2024

Anime streaming services like Crunchyroll have no shortage of options when it comes to romance anime. From historicals to dramas to rom-coms and just about anything in between, how is a romantic supposed to choose which anime to watch?

Recommended Videos

Best Romance Anime You Have to Watch in 2024

While we all have our preferences when it comes to romance, most fans will agree that these 13 romance anime are the ones you must watch in 2024. Our list takes a few key factors into consideration, including how recently the anime aired, the overall fan ratings and responses, and, of course, a dash of our personal recommendations for the swoon-worthy anime we love.

Image via TV Tokyo

Release Date: April 2019

Seasons: 3

Fruits Basket earns the bottom spot on this for two technicalities: first, it’s not primarily categorized as a romance, and second, it came out in 2019. This anime tells the story of a family cursed to transform into Zodiac animals when hugged by members of the opposite sex, making it a supernatural dramedy at heart. However, Fruits Basket includes one of my favorite love stories of all time. If you watched the 2001 version when it was released but haven’t revised the 2019 revamp, you must do it immediately. This run polishes up the original and finishes the story, bringing the romance to a satisfying conclusion that had me in tears.

Image via DMM Corporation

Release Date: January 2024

This lighthearted romance follows Shiki Tsubasa, who moves from Japan to the Hokkaido region. He immediately gets lost but is rescued by cute and trendy local gal Fuyuki Minami. The two become fast friends, with Fuyuki showing him the local ropes, and soon something more seems to blossom between them.

Image via TV Tokyo

Release Date: July 2024

In Cherry Magic! a 30-year-old virgin wakes up with the power to read minds. At first, he considers the new gift an annoyance, but then he accidentally reads his handsome colleague’s thoughts. Turns out, Yuichi has feelings for Adachi! But what will he do about this secret he shouldn’t even know?

Image via Aniplex of America

Release Date: January 2024

This fantasy shojo anime has garnered a small but enthusiastic fanbase since it began airing in January of 2024, and for good reason. Himari inherits a mysterious estate when she turns 16, only to realize that it was built on the cusp between the spirit world and the human one. She meets a number of mysterious men there, including the strange and secretive Aoi. The Demon Prince of Momochi House mixes fantasy and a simmering romance full of secrets.

Image via asmikace

Release Date: October 2023

Ever dream of waking up in your favorite video game? That’s what happens to the main character of anime rom-com I’m In Love with the Villainess, who wakes up as the heroine in her favorite otome (dating sim) game. She uses her detailed knowledge of the game to try and win the affection of the game’s villainess, Claire. But even armed with foresight about the universe she finds herself in, Rae realizes love isn’t quite as simple as she thinks.

Image via Aniplex of America

Release Date: January 2023

Tomo has a crush on her childhood friend, Junichiro, but there’s just one problem: he sees her as one of the guys. Tomo may be a tomboy, but she’s determined to get him to notice that she’s a girl and encourage him to return her feelings. If you love a good friends-to-lovers rom-com, this 2024 Anime Awards nominee is a must-watch.

Image via DMM Corporation

Release Date: April 2024

In this recently released romantasy anime, a feared but socially awkward evil sorcerer essentially buys himself an elven bride. Their arrangement gets off to a rocky start, with both parties shy and unsure how to communicate with one another. This series blends all the drama of a fantasy with a touch of humor, earning its place as one to watch in 2024.

Image via Bandai Visual

Release Date: October 2023

The absurd over-the-top premises are part of what makes some romance anime irresistible. That’s the case with The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You. An unlucky in love Rentaro Aijo got rejected over 100 times during his middle school career, so he prays to a shrine that high school will offer better prospects. Unfortunately, the God of Love grants his wish with a caveat: Rentaro will meet 100 people he’s destined to date, but if they don’t stay happily in love, they die.

Image via Toho

Release Date: January 2023

If you’re here for a girl-next-door-style love story, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten will deliver. This sweet and dramatic romance anime follows Mahiru and Amane, next-door neighbors who slowly become something more. When Mahiru sprains her ankle, Amane steps in to help, and she starts cooking and cleaning for him to show her gratitude. Naturally, the arrangement leads to a slow burn romance as the two grow closer.

Image via Aniplex of America

Release Date: April 2023

In this highly-rated romantic comedy anime, college student Akane Kinoshita breaks up with her boyfriend after he has an affair with someone he met via an online video game. She blows off steam online and winds up venting to a fellow guildmember, who harshly tells her he doesn’t care. When she runs across the same gamer in real life, things get interesting.

Image via Kadokawa Pictures Inc.

Release Date: July 2024

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is still airing its first season and has already attracted a loyal following among romance anime fans. It follows Alya, a transfer student balancing popularity and academics at her new high school. To keep up appearances, she ignores her nerdy classmate—except for once, when she flirts with him in Russian, assuming he won’t understand. He pretends not to, but secretly, Kuze understands Russian and is fully aware that she’s flirting with him. Thus begins a charmingly funny rom-com you need to watch.

Image via Overlap

Release Date: January 2024

Anime fans looking for a dramatic romantasy to fall into should add newcomer 7th Time Loop to their watchlist immediately. This already popular new anime follows Rishe, the reincarnated daughter of a duke. She’s on her seventh life, with each one ending with her broken engagement. This time around, she wants a life of leisure but things take an unexpected turn when an enemy prince who killed her in a past life proposes.

Image via Kodansha Ltd.

Release Date: January 2024

Seasons: 1

Romance anime A Sign of Affection is a standout among early 2024 releases, with a 4.9 star average rating on Crunchyroll. It follows deaf college student Yuki Itose, who meets an upperclassman on the train one day while struggling to navigate a miscommunication with another passenger. This sweet love story follows the two as affections begin to grow between them and as they navigate the challenges of bringing together their separate worlds.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy