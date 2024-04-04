When Does Demon Slayer Season 4 Air?

Demon Slayer is wasting no time between seasons with Season 4 right on the horizon less than a year after Season 3’s conclusion. For every eager fan waiting for more Demon Slayer here is everything we know about its release and when it will be coming out.

Recommended Videos

Screenshot by Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer Season 4, The Hashira Training Arc will start airing on May 12, 2024. From then it will release weekly until the season is over. You can stream the new episodes as they arrive on Crunchyroll outside of Japan.

Previous seasons of Demon Slayer have been simulcast via Crunchyroll with new episodes landing on the service at 1:45 pm ET each Sunday. We expect this to be the same with Season 4. That means if you plan your Sunday afternoon around staying up to date with Demon Slayer you won’t be running into any spoilers.

Information has not been shared regarding how long Season 4 of Demon Slayer will be, but we’d expect it will be around 11 episodes. This was the count for Season 3, and also the second part of Season 2 after recapping Mugen Train. It’s likely this will be the format going forward.

If you aren’t yet caught up there’s still plenty of time to get up to date. You can also get a headstart on this upcoming season by checking out the Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training movie which launched in theaters earlier this year. This film recaps the end of Season 3 but also sets up some events from the upcoming episodes. It isn’t compulsory watching, but you may want to check it out anyway.

Anime plans can change but don’t fret! If there are any changes to the release schedule for Demon Slayer Season 4 this article will be updated so be sure to check back and stay in the loop.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more