Solo Leveling has become a widely popular anime since its release in January 2024 and follows along with its manhwa version that has since been completed. There is good news for Solo Leveling fans, though – there is a sequel. Here’s where to read Solo Leveling: Ragnarok.

What Is Solo Leveling: Ragnarok?

Solo Leveling follows the story of Sung Jin-woo, an E-rank hunter known for being one of the weakest hunters to explore the monster-filled dungeons. After a traumatic experience that left him barely alive, Jin-woo becomes the classic overpowered protagonist who changes the rules of the game. While Jin-woo’s story has come to an end, another has taken his place in the Solo Leveling world.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is the sequel series to Solo Leveling. The story revolves around Sung Jin-woo’s son, Suho. The world is once again in danger as the gods of the universe seek to fill the void the Absolute Being left behind. Jin-woo sends Beru to awaken Suho’s powers, throwing him into the world of hunters. Now, he must navigate this new world and conquer the Shadow Dungeon to earn his place.

Where to Read Solo Leveling: Ragnarok

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok can be read on Tapas, a manhwa, webtoon, and webnovel website and app. The first ten episodes can be read for free, while the rest can be bought with Tapas’ currency. Each episode is 300 Ink, or fans can wait to read each episode on the wait-until-free system.

Solo Leveling was originally a webnovel that was adapted into a manhwa. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is currently a webnovel and not a manhwa. It is currently being written by the same team who wrote the original Solo Leveling webnovel. There are 90 episodes currently available in English, with the story being updated regularly.

And that’s where to read Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. For more content, here are the best manhwa to read that are similar to Solo Leveling.

