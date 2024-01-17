If you’re not one for reading subtitles while watching anime, English dubs are probably how you consume your shows. And with a popular new series out for the winter season, you’re probably interested to learn about all the English dub actors and the cast list for Solo Leveling.

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Solo Leveling

Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo

Sung Jinwoo has a lot on his plate when Solo Leveling kicks off, as he wants to overcome his status as a low-ranked Hunter. Helping him on this journey by providing his English dub voice is Aleks Le, who has voiced characters in series like Tokyo Revengers and Rent-A-Girlfriend and movies like Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. However, his most notable role is Zenitsu in the English dub of Demon Slayer.

Justin Briner as Yoo Jinho

Everyone needs someone in their corner, and Yoo Jinho is that person for Jinwoo. Jinho is voiced by Justin Briner, who has plenty of experience voicing strong-willed characters. He’s best known for providing the English dub voice for Deku in My Hero Academia. Briner also played a minor role in Attack on Titan, which ended its run late in 2023, voicing young Grisha Yeager.

Rebecca Wang as Sung Jinah

Anime fans know that family is a major theme in the medium, and that’s no different in Solo Leveling. Rebecca Wang voices Sung Jinah, Jinwoo’s sister. Wang is an up-and-comer in the dub game, but her credits so far include behind-the-scenes work on Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Trollhunters, and 3 Below.

Michelle Rojas as Cha Hae-in

Chae Hae-in is an incredibly talented Hunter in the world of Solo Leveling, and her dub actress certainly knows a thing or two about voicing powerful characters. Michelle Rojas has lent her talents to series like Tokyo Ghoul and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and began voicing Yamato, aka Kozuki Oden, in One Piece‘s English dub in 2023.

Christopher R. Sabat as Baek Yoonho

Baek Yoonho is another formidable Hunter, and his role has allowed one of the most iconic English dub actors of all time to join the cast of Solo Leveling. Christopher R. Sabat will voice Baek, which shouldn’t come as a surprise if you are familiar with any of his other work. Sabat voices Vegeta and Piccolo in the Dragon Ball series, Zoro in One Piece, and All Might in My Hero Academia, among other iconic roles.

Additional Voice Actors in the Solo Leveling English Dub Cast

Of course, those are not the only actors that appear in the English dub. Here are some of the other cast members of Solo Leveling:

Kent Williams as Go Gunhee

Ian Sinclair as Choi Jong-in

SungWon Cho as Woo Jinchul

Dani Chambers as Lee Joohee

And those are all the English dub voice actors and the cast list for Solo Leveling. If you’re interested in the Japanese voice cast, you can check it out here.

Solo Leveling is available to stream on Crunchy Roll.