Every Dragon Ball Series in Order

Dragon Ball is one of, if not the most iconic anime series to date. Naturally, it’s something that every anime fan needs to binge at least once in their life and so you can do just that, here is the best watch order to follow.

Recommended Videos

How to Watch Dragon Ball in Order

Dragon Ball as a series has a rich history with multiple series and almost 20 movies, however, almost none of these movies are considered canon. Furthermore, none of them are necessary to enjoy the full Dragon Ball story.

If you just want to binge through the Dragon Ball series then here is the best way to do it:

Dragon Ball

Dagon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Daima (Upcoming)

Dragon Ball Super (Interchangeable)

Dragon Ball GT (Interchangeable)

Dragon Ball Daimia is the next Dragon Ball series expected to arrive in late 2024. This show takes place before Dragon Ball Super and is considered entirely canon.

It is important to note that Dragon Ball GT is not considered canon. The events of the series act as a sequel to Dragon Ball Z, not Dragon Ball Super, so you can watch either series first, but don’t expect them to connect.

Some fans will choose to skip Dragon Ball GT entirely, and if that’s you then you can stick to the canon watch order below instead.

Canon Dragon Ball Series Watch Order

Image via Toei Animation

The canon watch order for Dragon Ball is very simple. You’re just following the release order of the series without including Dragon Ball GT, as it was not written by Akira Toriyama and therefore not considered canon.

Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball Z Kai

Dragon Ball Daimia (Upcoming)

Dragon Ball Super

Dragon Ball Z Kai is the best way to watch Dragon Ball Z if you’re looking to stick with just canon material. This remaster follows the manga more closely by editing out all of the extra content in the original Dragon Ball Z run.

The only two movies that are considered canon in the Dragon Ball franchise are Battle of the Gods and Ressurection F, and Broly but both of the first two movies are recapped at the start of Dragon Ball Super so you won’t need to include them to get the full story. You can add Dragon Ball Super: Broly right at the end of this watch order to complete your binge and be up to date with everything canon in Dragon Ball as of 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more