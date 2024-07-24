OMORI Manga Chapter 3 Release Date Confirmed

OMORI is a fantastic video game, but it translates even better to pen and page as a manga, and the latest chapter could be one of the best so far. Let’s find out when Chapter 3 of the OMORI manga will be released and where we can read it.

Recommended Videos

When Does OMORI Chapter 3 Release?

Chapter 2 of OMORI was just as grim and dark as we expected, especially after the wild introduction to the series. While most manga readers are used to weekly releases, the OMORI manga releases a larger batch of pages once a month, with Chapter 3 slated to release on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at the following times:

8:00 am Pacific Time

9:00 am Mountain Time

10:00 am Central Time

11:00 am Eastern Time

If you’re hoping to catch up on the previous chapters or you want to freshen up your memory before the newest chapter releases, knowing where you can view this dark and twisted manga is a must. Let’s find out where the next chapter will be available to read.

Related: OMORI Manga Chapter 2 Release Date Confirmed

Where To Read OMORI Chapter 3 Online

There’s only one thing better than a good manga, and that’s a good manga that doesn’t require a subscription to read. Thankfully, the OMORI manga is housed on Kodansha’s K MANGA app —meaning that you can jump right in and get your hands on the latest chapter without signing up for an account or a subscription.

No matter if you’re planning on reading via Android or iOS, you can jump right into everything that Kodansha has to offer, including the latest chapter of OMORI when it releases on August 24, 2024. Just make sure you’ve got a box of tissues nearby because things are bound to get depressing sooner than later if the Manga is anything like the game.

Omori is available to read on K Manga/Kodansha.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy