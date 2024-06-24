Where to Read OMORI Manga Chapter 1 – Confirmed

OMORI is a beautifully tragic game, and it’s finally making the leap from screen to page. Let’s find out where we can read Chapter 1 of the OMORI manga adaptation online and learn a bit more about this new adaptation of the game.

When Does Chapter 1 of the Omori Manga Release?

Image by OMOCAT/Nui Konoito

If you’re excited or anxious enough to jump into the first chapter of the OMORI manga adaptation, you’ll be glad to know it’s available as of June 24, 2024. It appears that chapters will be released at the following times:

8:00 am Pacific Time

9:00 am Mountain Time

10:00 am Central Time

11:00am Eastern Time

The first chapter sets up the tone perfectly, with its bright and colorful introductory splash image that slowly leads into the more horrifying aspects of the manga and the subject matter. If you’re hoping to read this manga, knowing where you can find it is key.

Where to Read the OMORI Manga Online

You won’t want to miss out on subsequent chapters of the OMORI manga, so knowing where you can get your hands on Chapter 1 is important. It can be a little tricky to find if you’re just browsing through your typical apps, so you’ll need to download the K MANGA/Kodansha app on your device of choice. You won’t need to sign up for a subscription if you’re hoping to read this one, but you will need to go through an age-verification process as some of the subject matter can be triggering.

The first chapter is available to read right here for those who don’t want to dig through the countless manga available on the front page, so get ready to get your spook on by checking out the manga. I’m excited to learn more about these characters, especially since OMORI is one of those games that benefits even further from adaptations such as this.

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about where to find Chapter 1 of the OMORI manga.

Omori is available to read on K Manga/Kodansha.

