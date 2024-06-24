Sakamoto Days Chapter 172 Release Date Confirmed

Just when it feels like things can’t get any more tense in the world of Sakamoto Days, another chapter ups the ante even further. Let’s find out when Chapter 172 of Sakamoto Days will be ready to read, shall we?

When Does Sakamoto Days Chapter 172 Release?

If you’re as eager as I am to dive into the latest chapter of Sakamoto Days, you won’t need to wait very long. Chapter 172 will be available to read on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the following times:

8:00 am Pacific Time

9:00 am Mountain Time

10:00 am Central Time

11:00 am Eastern Time

Things are getting a bit dicey for Taro Sakamoto and friends, and this could be one of the most thrilling chapters to date. Knowing exactly where you can read Sakamoto Days in the highest quality is important – let’s find out where we should start reading this manga online.

Where to Read Sakamoto Days Online

No matter if you’re looking to start reading Sakamoto Days from the beginning, or you’re already all caught up, knowing where to find the highest quality version of this exciting manga is one of the most important parts of the experience. Thankfully, it’s rather easy to find online – it’s available directly from VIZ/Shonen Jump.

Looking to see if Sakamoto Days is the manga for you? The first three chapters, alongside the three most recently released chapters, are available to read for free on their app or webpage. If you want to read all of the other chapters, however, you’ll need to sign up for a VIZ/Shonen Jump membership. It’s only $2.99 a month, though, making it one of the best bang-for-your-buck subscriptions on the market.

Even if you’ve finished off every currently available chapter of Sakamoto Days, you can look forward to the upcoming Sakamoto Holidays manga, as well as read some other fantastic manga on the app such as Chainsaw Man. No matter what your tastes are, VIZ/Shonen Jump is one of the best subscriptions you can have.

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about the confirmed release date of Sakamoto Days Chapter 172.

Sakamoto Days is available to read on VIZ/Shonen Jump.

