What is Sakamoto Holidays?

Sakamoto Days is all of the rage right now, but there’s a new title floating around the fandom, Sakamoto Holidays. While there’s an obvious connection, for new fans it might not be clear what exactly that is so here’s everything that we know about Sakamoto Holidays so far.

Sakamoto Holidays, Explained

Sakamoto Holidays is an upcoming spin-off of the massively popular manga series Sakamoto Days. The first chapter of this series will arrive in the August edition of Saikyo Jump Magazine on July 4. While the name has been unveiled, details about what exactly Sakamoto Holidays is have been kept under wraps, but fans can expect them in the coming months.

The series will be released via Saikyo Jump not to be confused with Shonen Jump where the main story is still receiving weekly chapters. Okawa Tetsu will be creating the art for the new series. Tetsu has worked as an assistant on Sakamoto Days so they seem like the obvious choice to helm this new project.

Fans are speculating that Sakamoto Holidays will be a comedic new story within the franchise like we’ve seen with other hit manga like Demon Slayer or One Piece. Both of these series have had comedy spin-offs released through Saikyo Magazine so it wouldn’t be out of character for the magazine to provide Sakamoto Days the same treatment.

It has been a huge year for Sakamoto Days so far with the series recently being confirmed to get the anime treatment early in 2025. As we approach that date you can expect lot of new fans to emerge and having Sakamoto Holidays to read alongside the main series is nice additional content for them.

Once we have more information regarding what Sakamoto Holidays actually is then this article will be updated, so make sure to check back later so you can stay in the loop.

