When Does the Sakamoto Days Anime Release?

Weekly Shonen Jump has had plenty of popular manga runs over the years but one of the most recent hits is Sakamoto Days. This action series is finally making the jump from page to screen and here’s when you should expect to see it enter the anime realm.

Recommended Videos

Screenshot via TMS Entertainment

The Sakamoto Days is currently scheduled to arrive in January of 2025. This was first confirmed with a teaser trailer on May 27, 2024, alongside other details for the production including the key staff and a voice actor for the show’s star Sakamoto himself.

Unfortunately, no exact date has been marked down for the series to air yet, but given we have the month for its release already, we should get the day before the end of 2024. However, it is a 2025 release so don’t expect this info until much later in the year. We will be updating this article the second that news drops so make sure to check back and stay in the loop.

TMS Entertainment will be handling the production duties for Sakamoto Days with Masaki Watanabe locked in to direct. Taro Sakamoto will be voiced by Tomokazu Sugita who you will recognize from Gintama, Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball Super, and more.

While initial reports suggested that the Sakamoto Days anime was poised to debut on Netflix, its announcement did not include any connection to the streaming goliath. This doesn’t rule it out completely, however, we’d suggest tempering your expectations until official news is shared regarding where the show will stream.

Sakamoto Days fans can rejoice knowing that the series is finally coming to screens around the world and as 2023 continues expect to see more news and updates regarding this exciting project. Don’t fret! We’ll have all the developments covered here at The Escapist.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more