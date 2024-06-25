OMORI Manga Chapter 2 Release Date Confirmed

A manga becoming a video game isn’t uncommon, but a video game becoming a manga is a totally different story. Well, that’s what’s happening with OMORI, which recently released the first chapter of its manga. Here’s the confirmed release date for Chapter 2 of the OMORI manga.

When Is Chapter 2 of the OMORI Manga Going to Come Out?

Image by OMOCAT/Nui Konoito

Veteran manga readers are used to their series having weekly release schedules. However, some series take as long as a month to release its next batch of pages, and that’s the case for OMORI. According to K MANGA, OMORI drops new chapters on the 24th of every month, meaning Chapter 2’s release date is July 27, 2024.

When that date does come around, here’s when to expect OMORI Chapter 2 to arrive in different regions in the United States:

11:00 AM EST

10:00 AM MST

8:00 AM PST

How to Play the OMORI Game

Released in 2020, Omori is a role-playing game that puts the players in the shoes of Sunny, who turns into a different person while dreaming named Omori. It’s up to the players to make decisions for Sunny and Omori as they battle against their fears and all kinds of other threats.

Anyone who wants to give the game a try after reading the first chapter of the manga has plenty of options. Omori is currently available on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC. However, it’s important to keep in mind that the price will vary depending on the platform. If the reviews for the game are anything to go by, though, it’ll be more than worth the price.

And that’s the confirmed release date for Chapter 2 of the OMORI manga.

