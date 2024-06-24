Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 91 Release Date Confirmed

The wait between chapters can be frustrating, especially when it comes to a series as good as Low Tide in Twilight. Well, after a brief hiatus before Chapter 90, the manhwa is back on its regular schedule. Here’s the confirmed release date for Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 91.

When Does Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 91 Come Out?

Image via Lezhin

If you want to continue to read about the journey Euihyun and Taeju are on, it’s not going to be a long wait, as Chapter 91 of the series is set to release on June 28, 2024. It won’t arrive at the same time of day everywhere, however, so it’s important to know when to be on the lookout for it. Here’s when the chapter is expected to arrive in different regions:

12:00 AM KST

11:00 AM EST

10:00 AM CST

8:00 AM PST

How to Read Low Tide in Twilight

If you’re new to Low Tide in Twilight and want to know how to catch up before Chapter 91 comes out, there are a couple of ways to go about it. Lezhin Comics is where to find the English translations of the series, but it’s not as simple as heading to the website and binging the whole thing. You’ll have to create an account to read the first chapter and drop a few dollars if you want to read the rest.

Bomtoon houses the Korean versions of the chapter, and the process will be the same as on Lezhin. So, no matter how you slice it, it’s going to cost money to catch up on Low Tide in Twilight.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 91.

