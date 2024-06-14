low tide in twilight taeju and euihyun
Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 90 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Published: Jun 14, 2024 12:43 am

After a bit of hiatus, euja’s popular boys’ love webtoon Low Tide in Twilight is finally back in full swing as we continue following Euihyun’s tragic life of debt and abandonment. Here’s everything you need to know about Low Tide in Twilight chapter 90 and its release information.

When Does Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 90 Release?

Assuming that there are no breaks in-between — and none have been announced so far — Low Tide in Twilight chapter 90 will be releasing on June 20, at 12 a.m. Korean Time, which is 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Keep in mind that this is a rough approximation of the release time, and chapter 90 may drop a couple hours earlier or after.

I’ve also included a few different timezones down below to give you a better idea of when the chapter goes live in your region:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastJune 19, 11 a.m. Eastern Time
USA – West CoastJune 19, 8 a.m. Pacific Time
Hong Kong, SingaporeJune 19, 11 p.m. SGT
KoreaJune 20, 12 a.m. KST
JapanJune 20, 12 a.m. JST

Another thing to note is that these dates and times are for the Korean release, which means that you’ll likely have to wait a while for the official English translations to catch up.

Where Can You Read Low Tide in Twilight?

As always, Low Tide in Twilight will get updated on manhwa platforms Lezhin and Bomtoon. It’s worth noting that Bomtoon is a Korean platform, so if you’re more comfortable with an English-accessible platform, you’ll have better luck with Lezhin instead.

In addition to that, I should also point out that while you do get access to a number of free chapters on Lezhin, you may have to shell out some coins for future chapters once those runout, so keep that in mind.

Low Tide in Twilight was originally released in 2021. The last chapter gave us more insight into Taeju’s personality and family, as we see him continue to help Euihyun cope with his crippling debt.

