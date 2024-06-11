All Low Tide in Twilight Characters Ranked Worst to Best

The omegaverse manhwa Low Tide in Twilight comes with a variety of characters, all with different levels of morality and possibilities for growth. Who is the best character out of all of them?

13. Kim Sahyeok

Kim Sahyeok is the abusive father of Low Tide in Twilight’s main character, Kim Euihyun. He is the stereotypical abusive parent who hits his kids, berates them, and neglects them on a good day. At the beginning of the story, Kim Sahyeok goes missing, leaving Kim Euihyun with a massive debt to pay off. This puts Kim Euihyun at the mercy of violent loan sharks. Kim Euihyun has 99 problems, and Kim Sahyeok is the main source for all of them, which is why he’s ranked worst on this list.

12. Gu Yeongdo

Gu Yeongdo is one of the loan shark lackeys who first informs Kim Euihyun of the debt he now has to pay since his father went MIA. Kim Euihyun put him into a coma after Gu Yeongdo sexually harassed him. When Gu Yeongdo wakes up, he is told by his boss, Yeo Taeju, that he is to leave Kim Euihyun alone. Gu Yeongdo is infuriated that Kim Euihyun’s escaped without repercussions, and is now seeking revenge on Kim Euihyun, becoming an antagonist and constant worry for Kim Euihyun.

11. Kim Euihyoingung’s Omega Father

Kim Euihyoung’s omega father abandoned Euihyoung when he was a baby, leaving Euihyun to name and raise Euihyoung. Years later, Euihyoung’s father returns and attempts to break the brothers apart, claiming he has come back for his son to give him a better life. However, it is revealed that his intentions were more self-serving, which caused more harm to Euihyoung, further traumatizing him. While he was stuck in a horrible situation, having to deal with Kim Sahyeok, child abandonment is still abuse in its own right, and the way he handled his return was the worst way to go about it.

10. Yeo Wonyoung

Yeo Wonyyoung is Yeo Taeju’s cousin and business partner. While she’s not a bad person, she’s made some questionable choices. She’s close with Yeo Taeju and with the rest of the Yeo family, and she seems to care in her own way. However, she hasn’t taken Taeju’s feelings for Kim Euihyun seriously, which has led to a recent incident with Euihyun. When she spoke condescendingly to Euihyun it sent him into an emotional spiral, feeding into his insecurities.

9. Yeo Heeju

Yeo Heeju is Yeo Wonyoung’s mother and the managing director of Journey Construction. She’s made a few appearances in Low Tide in Twilight as a character who helps drive the subplot of the legal and illegal sides of the construction business. Like other members of the family, she seems to be family-oriented and holds a close relationship with both Wonyoung and Taeju, being a big proponent of them finding partners and settling down.

8. Dohyun

Dohyun is one of Wonyoung and Taeju’s employees, working as a secretary for Taeju. He’s a relatively neutral character when it comes to this ranking of the best, but he’s shown support and loyalty for Taeju. He often assists Taeju with work, as well as Taeju’s endeavors concerning Euihyun. That definitely earns him a spot in the middle of the pack.

7. Restaurant Manger

The restaurant manager works at the restaurant Taeju owns and gives Euihyun a job at Taeju’s request. The restaurant manager may work for Taeju, but he isn’t afraid to lecture and scold him when needed. He also becomes a supportive figure for Euihyun once he learns that Euihyun is raising his younger brother by himself. At one point, he allows Euihyun to bring Euihyoung to the restaurant and brings the kid around to customers, which leads to said customers giving the kid some extra money, which helps the brothers out.

6-5. Yoo Jooin and Yeo Taehwa

Yoo Jooin and Yeo Taehwa are Yeo Taeju’s omega and alpha fathers, respectively. While they are involved in the family’s less-than-legal side of business, they are undoubtedly doting fathers who give sound advice when Taeju needs it. It is Yeo Taehwa who helps Taeju see things from Euihyun’s perspective, which starts his redemption journey.

4. Do Haesung

Do Haesung is a poor college student who lives next door to Euihyun and Euihyoung. He’s the quintessential “if I chose the green flag” character in the story. He develops feelings for Euihyun and does his best to be supportive when he can. He saved Euihyoung when the microwave caught fire in Euihyun’s apartment and took Euihyun to the hospital when he needed help without expecting anything in return. However, this story isn’t about choosing the green flag, so his feelings will likely remain one-sided.

3. Yeo Taeju

Yeo Taeju co-runs the business that Kim Euihyun must pay back his father’s debt to. He starts the story as a classic red flag love interest and takes advantage of Euihyun’s situation to sleep with him. There are a lot of things Taeju does that are downright awful, but he gets put higher on the list because he is one of the few red flags who eventually understands exactly how bad he’s been and the damage he’s caused. This realization leads him to apologize multiple times to Euihyun and work hard to fix his mistakes.

2. Kim Euihyun

Kim Euihyun is not perfect by any means; he starts the story by attempting to commit a murder-suicide with his little brother. However, despite his mental state, he truly tries his best to raise his little brother with as much love and care as he possibly can. Ultimately, everything he chooses to do is for the betterment of Euihyoung’s life and to protect him from having the same unlucky fate. He can go too far with his self-sacrificing tendencies, however.

1. Kim Euihyoung

Kim Euihyoung is Euihyun’s little brother and, for most of the story, the only good thing in Euihyun’s life. This little kid is just a ball of sunshine who loves his brother very much. He is an energetic kid who tries to look out for his brother. He can’t do much as a six-year-old, but he will give Euihyun the biggest smile to keep him going. He’s the most innocent character in the story and is the main thing that keeps Euihyun and even Taeju on the right track.

Find out where to read Low Tide in Twilight to keep up with the latest chapter releases.

