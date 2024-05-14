Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Where to Read Low Tide in Twilight, Confirmed

Written by author and artist Euja, Low Tide in Twilight has been making waves in the BL manhwa community. If you’re wondering where you can read Low Tide in Twilight, here’s what you need to know.

Where to Read Low Tide in Twilight

As far as I can tell, there are two main legal channels of reading Low Tide in Twilight on a weekly basis. And that’s by going to Bomtoon or Lezhin Comics. Lezhin will feature the English translations, while Bomtoon seems to only have the Korean releases. The rest of the usual channels for webtoons like Tappy, Tapas, and Toomics do not feature the series.

Do note that for either platform, you do need to create accounts in order to start reading. In addition to that, both platforms will let you read the first chapter for free, but after that, you’ll need to pay a fee to continue reading the rest of the chapters.

While it might be a little irritating having to pay to read the series, it’s important to keep in mind that platforms like Lezhin Comics are official publishers and adhere to copyright laws. The only annoying thing about Lezhin in particular is that you need to purchase coins, which are basically their form of premium currency, to continue reading instead of just making a direct payment.

How Often are New Chapters Released?

Now that you know where you can legally read Low Tide in Twilight, you’ll be glad to know that the series chapters are released on a weekly basis. Do note that the English translation is about five weeks behind the Korean release, though.

In addition to that, the series went on hiatus and will resume with chapter 88 in June.

And that’s everything you need to know about where to read Low Tide in Twilight.

