What Is the Who Made Me A Princess Release Date?

Originally starting as a Korean webnovel series, Who Made Me A Princess is set to receive an animated adaptation very soon. But do we have a concrete release date for when it’s going to happen?

When Is Who Made Me A Princess Coming Out?

Announced back in May 2023, the Donghua (Chinese animation) of Who Made Me A Princess is scheduled to be released in 2024. However, no concrete date has been set just yet. The first trailer for the adaptation was revealed at the 2023 iQiyi World Conference, but we had little to no extra information on when it’s going to start airing.

We did, however, get a new trailer recently. In April 2024, the second official PV for the series was released, showcasing a few more scenes of the upcoming animation. But again, no extra info for an exact release date was made available. It’s up to Colored Pencil Animations to reveal more about the series, which should happen soon.

Also, there’s no certainty about how much of the original content this adaptation should cover. But it’s confirmed that the studio is adapting the manhwa version instead of the original webtoon, which has some notable differences in the main plot.

Who Made Me A Princess Synopsis & Info

Released as a webtoon by Plutus and illustrated by Spoon, Who Made Me a Princess follows the story of a South Korean woman who one day suddenly wakes up as Athanasia de Alger Obelia, the princess of the same story she just read before going to bed. She has all the knowledge about her life and how she’s fated to be executed by her own father, and her goal is to survive this horrifying fate.

Despite being initially a webnovel, the series was later published as a webtoon by the same cover artist, adapting the same story with some differences and gaining more notability. The upcoming Donghua follows the webtoon closely, bringing Athanasia’s journey to an ever broader public once it finally starts airing sometime later in 2024.

