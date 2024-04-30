Is There a Beastars Season 3 Release Date?

One of the most popular new anime series streaming on Netflix is Beastars, adapting the manga series of the same name created by Paru Itagaki. With Season 2 having been concluded for several years, fans are clamoring for news about Beastars Season 3, including a possible release date.

Beastars takes place in a world full of anthropomorphic animals living together in relative harmony, though there is societal division and tension between herbivores and carnivores. The show follows a shy wolf named Legoshi, who attends Cherryton Academy, where he forms a love triangle between the rabbit Haru and popular red deer student Louis. When a student is found brutally murdered and eaten, tension between the herbivores and carnivores reaches the breaking point as the search for the culprit intensifies. Here is what we know about the Beastars Season 3 release date so far.

After the conclusion of Beastars Season 2 in 2021, Studio Orange, the production company behind the anime, confirmed that plans for a third season were underway. In 2023, Netflix confirmed that Beastars Season 3 is slated for a 2024 release window, without specifying a date for its eventual premiere. The upcoming third season is also currently expected to conclude the series, per the same announcement by Netflix heralding Season 3 as the “final season.”

Echoing several anime series streaming on Netflix, Beastars Season 3 is expected to be released in two cours rather than debuting all episodes at once. There are approximately ten volumes of the manga story left to be adapted into the anime, with Season 3 expected to have a larger episode count than the preceding two seasons, which cumulatively adapted the first 12 volumes of the manga. Comparatively, each of the first two seasons ran for 12 episodes, while no official episode count for Beastars Season 3 has been announced.

With Beastars set for an ambitious conclusion and fans waiting for new episodes for three years, the hit anime series’ return can’t come soon enough.

