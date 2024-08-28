Akane-banashi Chapter 124 Release Date Confirmed

Akane-banashi continues to set itself apart from other manga titles in the Shonen Jump catalog. Time and again, the story of rakugoka performers has brought to life the traditional method of Japanese storytelling with captivating art. So, when can we expect Akane-banashi Chapter 124 to be released?

When Does Akane-banashi Chapter 124 Come Out?

Akane-banashi Chapter 124 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 1, 2024. If you want to read the newest chapter of the series the second it drops online, below is a list of time-zone-specific release dates so that you don’t miss a beat:

Sunday, September 1, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

Sunday, September 1, 2024, 10:00 AM CST

Sunday, September 1, 2024, 9:00 AM MST

Sunday, September 1, 2024, 8:00 AM PST

The series is available to read on the Viz Media and Shonen Jump websites and apps. The latest three chapters of Akane-banashi is will always be available to read for free, meaning that when Chapter 124 is released, you can read it without cost. However, you will need a paid subscription to either service to read it from the beginning.

What Happens in Akane-banashi Chapter 123?

The majority of Akane-banashi Chapter 123 is centered around Shiguma’s performance. Following Akane’s performance, which surprisingly impressed the crowd, there was a lot of build-up and anticipation surrounding Shiguma’s turn to tell a story. It was interesting to see how author Yuki Suenaga would change the art to convey Shiguma’s storytelling techniques, especially since he is Akane’s teacher.

Takamasa Moue, who does the art for Akane-banashi, does an excellent job in Chapter 123 of portraying Shiguma’s subtle yet incredibly effective techniques. The double-page spread that revealed Shiguma was performing shinigami was no doubt the highlight of the chapter. Hopefully, the next chapter will go into greater detail about Shiguma’s techniques and the continuation of his story.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Akane-banashi Chapter 124

