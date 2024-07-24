OMORI Manga Chapter Release Dates & Time

Knowing when the next chapter of your favorite manga is coming out is important, especially with a story as well told as OMORI. Let’s find out when we can expect new chapters of this manga and where we can read them once they’re available.

When Does the Next Chapter of the OMORI Manga Come Out?

If you’re hoping to get your monthly dose of depression, the OMORI manga is released on the 24th of each month, with the first two chapters available now as of the time of this writing. While there is no confirmed number of chapters, we can speculate that the OMORI manga will run through at least the end of this year. There’s an awful lot of story to tell, and we will continue to update this article as more chapters are confirmed:

Omori Chapter Release Date Chapter 1: Dear Little Brother June 24, 2024 Chapter 2: A Home for Flowers July 24, 2024 Chapter 3: ???? August 24, 2024 Chapter 4: ???? September 24, 2024 Chapter 5: ???? October 24, 2024 Chapter 6: ???? November 24, 2024 Chapter 7: ???? December 24, 2024

New chapters of the OMORI manga are released at the following time each month:

8:00 am Pacific Time

9:00 am Mountain Time

10:00 am Central Time

11:00 am Eastern Time

Make sure that you’ve cleared some extra time from your schedule when these chapters drop, as well; they’re normally 60 to 70 pages long and cover a decent portion of the overall story told in the game.

Where To Read the OMORI Manga Online

Image by OMOCAT/Nui Konoito

If you’re hoping to keep up with all of the latest chapters of the OMORI manga, you’ll need to know where to read it. This monthly release is available to read directly on Kodansha’s K MANGA app, which is available to download on both Android and iOS. You can also read it directly on your browser, which is a great option for those not read it on a larger screen.

The greatest part is — you don’t even need a subscription if you’re hoping to follow along with Sunny and his friends on this journey. The OMORI manga is available to read at no cost, so be prepared to jump in and see what the fuss is all about.

Omori is available to read on K Manga/Kodansha.

