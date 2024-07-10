Is Elden Ring Getting An Anime? Answered

You may have heard that Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s award-winning action RPG is getting an anime. But is it really happening? And is George R.R. Martin involved? Here’s the answer to whether or not Elden Ring is getting an anime.

Is an Elden Ring Anime Really Happening?

The answer is that yes, there is an Elden Ring anime happening, but it’s not an official anime. It’s also not a feature length movie or an episodic series. Instead, it’s a five-minute fan animation from the team at Steins Alter Productions.

Disappointed? Don’t be. The trailer, which you can see below, is absolutely fantastic, especially considering that it’s a fan work. The animation is on point, and the bosses are just as menacing as they are in the game. Malenia in particular makes me wish there was an anime Let Me Solo Her hanging around, just to deal with her.

It’s the work of multiple animators, partly funded through the Steins Alter Productions Patreon. Though, right now, they’re netting just under $70 a month for their troubles, which isn’t much given all the effort that’s gone into this.

Don’t worry about this stepping on the toes of an actual Elden Ring movie, which is still unconfirmed, and even if it’s secretly in the works, it won’t be with us for years. This is the closest we’re likely to get to seeing Elden Ring in motion.

When Is the Elden Ring Anime Coming Out?

The anime, which Steins Alter calls a “Five minute celebration animatic” does not have a solid release date. However, the team is aiming to get it out this fall 2024, which means there’s just a few months to wait before you can watch this Elden Ring anime. Until then, you can watch the dozens of great anime titles that are airing this summer.

Elden Ring is available to play now.

