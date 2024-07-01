Will There Be an Elden Ring Movie?

Elden Ring is more popular than ever thanks to the release of its DLC Shadow of the Erdtree. With this renewed spotlight many fans are wondering whether the story will ever be told again, in film. Here’s all there is to know about a potential Elden Ring movie.

Is an Elden Ring Movie in the Works?

There has been no confirmation that an Elden Ring movie or TV series is on the way, but there have been plenty of hints that it could be.

Following words from FromSoftware studio president Hidetaka Miyazaki voicing the team’s interest in creating a film, Elden Ring co-writer George R.R. Martin posted to his blog playing coy about the rumors that something might be in the works.

“About those rumors, you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ELDEN RING… I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?” Martin wrote.

We can see why this non-statement might have people convinced a film is on the way, but we’d suggest tempering expectations for the time being. Miyazaki explained that for this to become a reality the FromSoftware team would need strong partners with experience in creating films, or TV shows if that’s the route things go, so it would take a while for this collaboration to come together.

This being the case, we’d guess that right now there are no concrete plans for Elden Ring to change mediums, but this is looking more like a possibility each day, so don’t be surprised if eventually we do see this story on the big screen.

Should we get any concrete evidence that an Elden Ring movie is in the works, or an official announcement then this article will be updated to reflect that news. Feel free to check back at a later stage to stay in the loop.

