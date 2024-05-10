Making sure that Sung Jinwoo gets powerful weapons in Solo Leveling Arise is important, but you can’t neglect your hunters either. Here’s how to get Hunter Exclusive Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise.

How to Craft Hunter Exclusive Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise

If you take a look at our Solo Leveling Arise weapons tier list, you’ll notice that all of the Exclusive Weapons pretty much just dominate the S and A-tiers. And that’s because they’re just leagues above the regular R and SR stuff you get from banners.

To get an Exclusive Weapons for a particular hunter, you’ll first need to pull them from the summoning banners. For instance, you can only get the Sword of Light if you’ve managed to pull Cha Hae-In.

After that, select the character, then click on the little book-looking dossier icon next to their name. This will open up the Dossier, and you can click on the Hunter Exclusive Weapon Crafting option at the bottom. You’ll need four Hunter Exclusive Weapon Designs, as well as eight Mana Crystals to craft it. If that sounds foreign to you, not to worry. I’ll go over how to get these things down below.

How to Get Hunter Exclusive Weapon Designs and Mana Crystals

Both of these resources can be acquired through the store exchange in Solo Leveling Arise. However, they’re quite expensive and you’ll likely need to spend quite a bit of time playing before you can save up enough currency to buy them.

The Mana Crystals are a little cheaper, and you can scrap your unneeded R weapons for currency to get the Mana Crystal Selection Boxes, then simply choose the element you need and redeem them.

For the Hunter Exclusive Weapon Designs, these are a lot trickier to get. You need to scrap SSR weapons for the Mana Power Imbued Casting you need to redeem them in the store.

Thankfully, it is possible to get both of these items through Battlefield of Time as well, which is a game mode that you’ll unlock much later in Solo Leveling Arise.

And that’s everything you need to know about getting Hunter Exclusive Weapons in Solo Leveling Arise.

