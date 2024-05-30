Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Should You Pull for Alicia Blanche in Solo Leveling Arise? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: May 30, 2024 06:28 am

As of May 2024, Netmarble has introduced a brand new character to Solo Leveling Arise. She’s a completely new and original Hunter, and if you’re wondering whether you should pull for Alicia Blanche in Solo Leveling Arise, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Is It Worth Pulling for Alicia Blanche in Solo Leveling Arise?

The short answer is, yes. Alicia Blanche has quickly proven to be a very strong Water-based unit in Solo Leveling Arise, and if you don’t have Seo Jiwoo yet, she is a great pickup. In fact, even if you. already have Seo Jiwoo, she’s still worth it because you’ll be able to round out your Water-based team to clear your Cerberus runs much quicker.

Cerberus is one of the toughest Encore Dungeon bosses in Solo Leveling Arise, and is also gatekeeper to the Artifact sets you need to grind out for the tougher game modes. Up to this point, I’d been using a team of Cha Hae-In, Seo Jiwoo, and Min Byung-Gu for my Cerberus runs, but with Alicia Blanche, I could even potentially swap out Hae-In to stack up on Water damage and clear them quicker once she’s properly built.

She isn’t really a must-have, especially since Cha Hae-In can more than make up for the elemental advantage with her crazy DPS output, but Alicia Blanche would definitely be a good pick for your team if you have enough Essence Stones to pull her.

Alicia Blanche Kit and Moveset

With all that out of the way, let’s take a closer look at Alicia’s skills and attacks.

SkillEffect
Touch of Winter (Basic Attack)Alicia attacks the enemy with summoned ice crystals.
Frost Arrow (Core Attack)Alicia attacks the enemy by piercing them with multiple ice fragments.

Damage: 1,050% of the user’s Attack. Deals Water elemental damage.
Winter Storm (Basic Skill)Alicia attacks the enemy by summoning a localized icy whirlwind that follows her across the battlefield.

When this skill hits, it has a 30% chance to Freeze the target.
When the user uses this skill, it applies the Ice body Armor effect to their team members.
Ice Needle (Basic Skill)Alicia attacks the enemy by creating a large area of ice spikes which detonates, sending ice shards across the surrounding area.

When this skill hits, it inflicts the Airborne effect.
Ice Detonation (Support Skill)Alicia attacks the enemy by creating a large icy terrain that detonates.

When this skill hits, it inflicts the Airborne effect.
When the first hit lands, it Freezes the target.
When this skill is used, it applies the Ice Body Armor effect to the user.
Eternal Frost (QTE Skill)Alicia attacks the enemy by creating an ice field that detonates.

When this skill hits, it inflicts the Airborne effect.
Using this skill grants the Ice Body Armor effect.
Absolute Zero (Ultimate Skill)Shaking off her sad memories, Alicia unleashes a chill strong enough to freeze her surroundings and attacks enemies while they are frozen.

When the final hit lands, inflicts the Airborne effect.
When the final hit lands, Freezes the target.
This skill applies 5 instances of the Frost effect to the user.

As you can see, Alicia’s kit has a lot of utility not just in dealing damage, but in freezing enemies and in doing crowd control as well. This makes her a great DPS pick against enemy mobs, as well as single-targets thanks to her Freeze effects.

Again, she isn’t a must-have, and is more of a nice-to-have. And if you have the Essence Stones for her, definitely get her.

Post Tag:
Solo Leveling: Arise
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Here is everything that is leaving Destiny with the Final Shape
The key art for Destiny 2 The Final Shape. It shows three Guardians from the game against a red background featuring flying pyramids and a volcano with lightning shooting out of its cone.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Here is everything that is leaving Destiny with the Final Shape
Aidan O'Brien Aidan O'Brien May 30, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (May 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (May 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 30, 2024
Read Article Where to Get Violet Coral in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Get Violet Coral in Wuthering Waves
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Here is everything that is leaving Destiny with the Final Shape
The key art for Destiny 2 The Final Shape. It shows three Guardians from the game against a red background featuring flying pyramids and a volcano with lightning shooting out of its cone.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Here is everything that is leaving Destiny with the Final Shape
Aidan O'Brien Aidan O'Brien May 30, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (May 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (May 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 30, 2024
Read Article Where to Get Violet Coral in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Get Violet Coral in Wuthering Waves
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 30, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].