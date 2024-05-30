Should You Pull for Alicia Blanche in Solo Leveling Arise? Answered

As of May 2024, Netmarble has introduced a brand new character to Solo Leveling Arise. She’s a completely new and original Hunter, and if you’re wondering whether you should pull for Alicia Blanche in Solo Leveling Arise, here’s what you need to know.

Is It Worth Pulling for Alicia Blanche in Solo Leveling Arise?

The short answer is, yes. Alicia Blanche has quickly proven to be a very strong Water-based unit in Solo Leveling Arise, and if you don’t have Seo Jiwoo yet, she is a great pickup. In fact, even if you. already have Seo Jiwoo, she’s still worth it because you’ll be able to round out your Water-based team to clear your Cerberus runs much quicker.

Cerberus is one of the toughest Encore Dungeon bosses in Solo Leveling Arise, and is also gatekeeper to the Artifact sets you need to grind out for the tougher game modes. Up to this point, I’d been using a team of Cha Hae-In, Seo Jiwoo, and Min Byung-Gu for my Cerberus runs, but with Alicia Blanche, I could even potentially swap out Hae-In to stack up on Water damage and clear them quicker once she’s properly built.

She isn’t really a must-have, especially since Cha Hae-In can more than make up for the elemental advantage with her crazy DPS output, but Alicia Blanche would definitely be a good pick for your team if you have enough Essence Stones to pull her.

Alicia Blanche Kit and Moveset

With all that out of the way, let’s take a closer look at Alicia’s skills and attacks.

Skill Effect Touch of Winter (Basic Attack) Alicia attacks the enemy with summoned ice crystals. Frost Arrow (Core Attack) Alicia attacks the enemy by piercing them with multiple ice fragments.



Damage: 1,050% of the user’s Attack. Deals Water elemental damage. Winter Storm (Basic Skill) Alicia attacks the enemy by summoning a localized icy whirlwind that follows her across the battlefield.



When this skill hits, it has a 30% chance to Freeze the target.

When the user uses this skill, it applies the Ice body Armor effect to their team members. Ice Needle (Basic Skill) Alicia attacks the enemy by creating a large area of ice spikes which detonates, sending ice shards across the surrounding area.



When this skill hits, it inflicts the Airborne effect. Ice Detonation (Support Skill) Alicia attacks the enemy by creating a large icy terrain that detonates.



When this skill hits, it inflicts the Airborne effect.

When the first hit lands, it Freezes the target.

When this skill is used, it applies the Ice Body Armor effect to the user. Eternal Frost (QTE Skill) Alicia attacks the enemy by creating an ice field that detonates.



When this skill hits, it inflicts the Airborne effect.

Using this skill grants the Ice Body Armor effect. Absolute Zero (Ultimate Skill) Shaking off her sad memories, Alicia unleashes a chill strong enough to freeze her surroundings and attacks enemies while they are frozen.



When the final hit lands, inflicts the Airborne effect.

When the final hit lands, Freezes the target.

This skill applies 5 instances of the Frost effect to the user.

As you can see, Alicia’s kit has a lot of utility not just in dealing damage, but in freezing enemies and in doing crowd control as well. This makes her a great DPS pick against enemy mobs, as well as single-targets thanks to her Freeze effects.

Again, she isn’t a must-have, and is more of a nice-to-have. And if you have the Essence Stones for her, definitely get her.

