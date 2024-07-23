All Gaia Military Base Crate Locations in Once Human

The Gaia Military Base is another Rosetta location that you need to infiltrate in Once Human to loot some valuable crates. Here are all the Gaia Military Base crate locations in Once Human.

Gaia Military Base Mystical Crate Location in Once Human

The first task on the to-do list when you arrive at Gaia Military Base in Once Human is to loot the Mystical Crate, so that’s what we’ll start with. Looting the Mystical Crate requires a Rosetta V2 Access Card. The easiest way to acquire a V2 Access Card is by defeating a Rosetta Elite enemy. Luckily, there are two at Gaia Military Base, both in fairly close proximity to one another.

You can find both Rosetta Elite enemies, which are Rosetta Mechanics, at the helipad area on the southwest side of the military base. The Mechanics are stationed near the two clear tents on either side of the area. Defeat either one and loot their remains to pick up a Rosetta V2 Access Card.

Screenshot by The Escapist

With it, you need to travel to the large eastern building at the base. Head to the center of the area to find a doorway that leads into a small room with a glass enclosure. You need the V2 Access Card to open the enclosure via the keypad right in front of it. Inside the enclosure, you’ll find the Mystical Crate.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Gaia Military Base Weapon and Armor Crate Locations in Once Human

If you visit the Mystical Crate first, you’ll undoubtedly see the Armor Crate lying on the opposite side of the glass enclosure as well. If you’re not at the enclosure anymore, fear not, as you don’t need a second Rosetta V2 Access Card to re-enter the area. So head back to the Mystical Crate location and loot the Armor Crate on the ground.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Lastly, we have the Weapon Crate, which is conveniently located at the helipad I mentioned earlier. On the southwest side of the base, you can find the Weapon Crate on top of the left helipad. The crate is located in front of some white boxes on the helipad itself, so hop up where the helicopter is and grab the crate.

Weapon Crate location at Gaia Military Base. Screenshot by The Escapist

Once the Weapon Crate has been looted, your journey at Gaia Military Base is nearly complete in Once Human. All that’s left to do is activate the Rift Anchor, defeat the required number of enemies, and you’re all set. You can check out some nearby Gaia locations to loot as well, such as the Gaia Research Center Ruins.

Once Human is available to play now.

