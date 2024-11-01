Fortnite loves to collaborate with musicians. From Lady Gaga to Eminem, artists have brought skins and songs to the massively popular game. However, Chapter 5, Season 5 will be extra special because a fan-favorite musician is coming. Here’s how to get the free Juice Wrld skin in Fortnite.

How To Get Fortnite’s Juice Wrld Skin

During the event to celebrate the end of Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4, Epic Games released the trailer for the next outing, which will throw things back to Chapter 2. Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Spice featured heavily in the video, with each artist having a POI next season. It was a quick reveal at the end of the teaser that has everyone talking, though.

Fortnite revealed that a Juice Wrld skin will be coming to the game in Chapter 5, Season 5, and unlike most skins, which cost V-Bucks or have to be unlocked via the Battle Pass, it will be free. Anyone who logs onto the game between 1 AM on November 30th and 1 AM on December 1st will be eligible to receive the cel-shaded skin. It’s as easy as that.

Unfortunately, the reason behind the skin being free is tragic. Jarad Anthony Higgins, aka Juice Wrld, took the world by storm when he released his hit single “Lucid Dreams” in 2018. His success would continue with his debut album, Goodbye & Good Riddance. It didn’t take long for other artists to catch wind of Juice Wrld’s talent, with Future collaborating with him on the mixtape Wrld on Drugs. Sadly, in 2019, tragedy struck when Juice Wrld passed away due to a drug overdose.

Despite being only 21 years old at the time of his death, Juice Wrld left an indelible mark on the music world. People still listen to his music to this day, and many gamers have called for him to appear in Fortnite in the past. “Lucid Dreams” ended up being released in the Rock Band-like mode Fortnite Festival as a playable song, but Epic Games wanted to take things a step further, giving the artist’s fans a way to honor him in Battle Royale.

And that’s how to get the free Juice Wrld skin in Fortnite. If you’re interested in more, here’s all the Fortnite season start and end dates.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

