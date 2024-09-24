The Story Quests for the Absolute Doom season keep coming. This time around, Fortnite players will be required to place some Stark Power Dampeners at The Raft location on the map. To make things easier, here is how to place them and what you should do first.

How To Place Stark Power Dampeners at The Raft in Fortnite

The only way to complete this challenge is to ensure that you have unlocked and completed the previous Story Quests, so make sure you check out our guides on the earlier story challenges and get those done if you haven’t already. This particular story challenge requires players to go to The Raft, a famous prison from Marvel Comics. However, it should be noted that this specific location is considered a hot drop in the game, as many players drop here at the start of the game, given that it is the base for the Boss Emma Frost, who drops an incredibly useful location pinging medallion and rare loot.

And because of the heavy player presence, it is recommended to try and complete this challenge after players rotate away from The Raft. Drop at a location adjacent to the prison, like Grim Gate or Restored Reels, to loot and prepare yourself for any unexpected fights you may find yourself in when heading toward The Raft to complete the challenge. Once you find yourself at The Raft, you can see the outlines of where the Power Dampeners would be placed around the map; in the image above, you can see the first dampener across from the birthday cake that is part of the Fortnite Birthday Medallion challenges, making it easy to spot.

From that point, there is a second Dampener located below on the rocks of The Raft that is a little harder to find, as it’s not in the actual prison like the first one. If you’re rotating into this location coming from an area such as Grim Gate, however, it should be one of the first Dampeners you see. You have to go up to the outline of where they are and interact with the location on the map to make the Dampeners appear.

The third and final Stark Power Dampener is toward The Raft’s west corner. The first Dampener shown was the only one in the actual prison, and this third one is only on the edge of the location, making it easy to miss. You can see the outline of the Dampener on the center of this screenshot, albeit blocked by the “storm eye shrinking” message (because that’s the only time it was safe to enter this location). After interacting with this third power dampener, you will have completed another story quest for the Absolute Doom Season of Fortnite.

