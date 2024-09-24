How To Get & Use a Birthday Medallion in Fortnite

The latest Fortnite update sees another celebration arrive on the island. This time, it’s the game’s seventh anniversary, and there are some goodies players can unlock by knocking out some challenges. To make that easier, here’s how to get and use a Birthday Medallion in Fortnite.

What Is the Birthday Medallion in Fortnite?

Like all of the other Medallions in the game, the Birthday Medallion bestows its user with a special power. Unfortunately, this one doesn’t mark players or turn you invisible; all it does is provide balloons. Like the actual balloon item, it will allow you to attach three balloons to yourself and float into the air. They will respawn, however, so even if you need to drop them to enter a fight or they get shot, you won’t run out.

The birthday challenge only needs you to float in the air for a short amount of time using the balloons from the Medallion, but its usefulness doesn’t have to end there. With the War Machine Hover Jetpack causing all kinds of problems, balloons could be the great equalizer, allowing you to get even higher than the Iron Man wannabees. The only trouble will be getting your hands on the Birthday Medallion in Fortnite consistently.

How To Find the Birthday Medallion in Fortnite

The only way to get a Birthday Medallion is to get a Birthday Present, which appears as floor loot. Once you throw the gift down, it will spawn several items, but there will always be a Birthday Medallion inside. There are no other ways to get your hands on this new item; they don’t even spawn at the birthday spots all over the map unless there’s a gift nearby.

That’s certainly a bummer, as a lot of players will likely head straight to these special locations in hopes of knocking out the birthday challenges. However, as veteran Fortnite players know, gifts spawn pretty frequently and aren’t all that hard to find. There’s also a chance you can get a Birthday Medallion by eliminating a player that’s holding one. You’ll just have to be on top of your game once you hear a balloon in the sky.

And that’s how to get and use the Birthday Medallion in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

