Where To Find & Destroy Surveillance Cameras in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4

The Story Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4: Absolute Doom aren’t getting any easier. They’re sending players all over the map, having them wake up characters and jump out of hiding spots. Well, here’s where to find and destroy surveillance cameras in Fortnite to knock out another Story Quest.

How To Find Surveillance Cameras in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4

With the latest set of challenges being called “The Illusionist” and focusing on Mysterio, it should come as no surprise that surveillance cameras can only be found in Doomstadt, the villain’s native POI. Unfortunately, a good chunk of the Part 4 challenges take place in Doomstadt, so even if you drop there without a hostile mindset, other players won’t feel the same way. Gone are the days when enemies would wait for you to finish your task before sending you back to the lobby.

So, you’re going to have to be sneaky if you’re going to destroy all five in one go. It’s important to know that the cameras are white on the bottom and green on the top – Doctor Doom’s iconic color scheme – and appear outside of buildings. But rather than run around the entire POI, evading enemies while you try to complete the quest, there’s an easy way to figure out where all of the cameras are.

Doomstadt has a surveillance room that shows where all of the cameras are pointing. If you know your way around the location, you should be able to figure out where some of them are just by looking at the video feed. With that information, you can strategically move around the POI and avoid running into enemy players looking to take your virtual head off.

How To Destroy Surveillance Cameras in Fortnite

Once you find a camera, it’s going to take a couple of shots to destroy it, as they each have 80 health. Be sure to keep that in mind because enemy players are sure to run toward you after you start firing.

And that’s how to find and destroy surveillance cameras in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

