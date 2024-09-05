Where To Find Rare Chests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4: Rare Chest Locations, Explained

With Doctor Doom skins taking over Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4, players who don’t have it yet are itching to remedy that. One of the ways to do that is to complete a challenge that asks players to open Rare Chests. Here’s where to find Rare Chests in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

Rare Chest Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4

Unfortunately, there are no POIs that guarantee the chance to open sweet blue chests. They spawn randomly, so it’s tough to get this quest out of the way quickly. Thankfully, there are a couple of tips that can make things easier.

The first thing to try is to land at POIs with plenty of chests. New locations like Doom Castle, The Raft, and Doomstadt are full of chests, which means there’s a better chance that Rare Chests are going to spawn. Of course, that also means more players are likely to drop there, especially if they’re looking to knock out the same challenge.

Speaking of other players, there is one way to guarantee coming across a Rare Chest, but it’s not going to be a walk in the park. The bunkers that open throughout Fortnite Battle Royale games will have Rare Chests in them, but because they’re full of solid loot, players all over the map will flock to them once they realize they’re opening.

Related: How To Survive Fire Damage in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4

The best way to hit a bunker without running into enemies is to head to a more secluded location that’s not in the middle of all of the action. Bloodthirsty players like to stay near the middle of the zone to await unsuspecting noobs, so heading farther away from there will diminish the chance of a fight.

And that’s where to find rare chests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy