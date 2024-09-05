Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Peely opening Rare Chests in Fortnite.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Where To Find Rare Chests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4: Rare Chest Locations, Explained

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Sep 5, 2024 09:29 am

With Doctor Doom skins taking over Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4, players who don’t have it yet are itching to remedy that. One of the ways to do that is to complete a challenge that asks players to open Rare Chests. Here’s where to find Rare Chests in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

Rare Chest Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4

A bunker in Fortnite as part of an article about where to find Rare Chests.

Unfortunately, there are no POIs that guarantee the chance to open sweet blue chests. They spawn randomly, so it’s tough to get this quest out of the way quickly. Thankfully, there are a couple of tips that can make things easier.

The first thing to try is to land at POIs with plenty of chests. New locations like Doom Castle, The Raft, and Doomstadt are full of chests, which means there’s a better chance that Rare Chests are going to spawn. Of course, that also means more players are likely to drop there, especially if they’re looking to knock out the same challenge.

Speaking of other players, there is one way to guarantee coming across a Rare Chest, but it’s not going to be a walk in the park. The bunkers that open throughout Fortnite Battle Royale games will have Rare Chests in them, but because they’re full of solid loot, players all over the map will flock to them once they realize they’re opening.

Related: How To Survive Fire Damage in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4

The best way to hit a bunker without running into enemies is to head to a more secluded location that’s not in the middle of all of the action. Bloodthirsty players like to stay near the middle of the zone to await unsuspecting noobs, so heading farther away from there will diminish the chance of a fight.

And that’s where to find rare chests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Post Tag:
Fortnite
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67