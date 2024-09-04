How To Unlock the Doctor Doom Skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4: All Quests, Listed

The Big Bad of Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4: Absolute Doom is finally here, but it’s going to take some work to get him. Here’s how to unlock the Doctor Doom skin in Fortnite, including a list of all of the quests.

All Doctor Doom Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4

Like the last few midseason skins, there are two sets of challenges for Doom that unlock two different styles. However, the ways challenges are being counted are a bit different. Instead of specific challenges unlocking specific items, completing any quest will unlock the next item you need in the Doom pass. With that out of the way, here’s the first set of quests to help unlock the Doctor Doom skin in Fortnite:

Survive fire damage

Crack 5 opponents’ shields

Hit rocks or stone structures

Deal 200 damage to opponents from beyond 44 meters

Crouch at the memorial statue

Drop Warm Machine’s Arsenal, Hover Jets, or Auto Turret

The second set of challenges are a bit tougher, but they help unlock Pandora’s Armor Doom, which is a pretty sick variant, as well as all of his accessories. If you want to add it to your inventory, here’s everything you have to do:

Open rare chests

Hit 5 players with Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets

Place first or second in a match

Claim Captain America’s Shield or Shuri’s Black Panther Claws from eliminated players

Eliminate 10 players in Doomstadt, Castle Doom, or Doom’s Courtyard

Dispose of 5 Followers or Henchmen

And that’s how to unlock the Doctor Doom skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4, including a list of all of the quests.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

