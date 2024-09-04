The Doctor Doom quests are here, so players are loading up and looking to knock them all out to acquire the Big Bad of Fortnite: Absolute Doom. However, there’s one challenge that’s causing issues. So, here’s how to survive fire damage in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4.

How To Survive Fire Damage in Fortnite

Unlike a lot of the other Doom quests, the fire damage one doesn’t explain itself very well. There aren’t flamethrowers in Fortnite, so coming across fire isn’t a simple task. Thankfully, there’s one way to guarantee that your player gets some burn marks: heading to a gas station.

As anyone who played Chapter 5, Season 3: Wrecked knows, gas stations can go up in flames pretty easily. The slightest misstep with a car will cause the structure to explode and do plenty of damage. Now, ramming into a gas station with a car isn’t the best way to complete this Doom challenge, but it’s not too far off.

To survive fire damage in Fortnite, you should blow up one of the gas pumps and wait for a fire to start. It should be small and contained, so you can run in and out of the fire to complete the challenge. However, be careful because your health will drop pretty quickly, and you don’t want this challenge to send you back to the lobby before you can complete it. It’s also important to watch out for other players looking to tackle the same quest, as they won’t feel bad about taking you out and using the fire you started.

And that’s how to survive fire damage in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

