Image via Starry Studios
All Gaia Research Center Ruins Crate Locations in Once Human

The research center is not easy to navigate
Joey Carr
Published: Jul 17, 2024 01:05 pm

At some point during the story, you’ll travel to the Gaia Research Center Ruins. While you can just stay for the missions, why not find the crates as well? Here’s how to find all the Gaia Research Center Ruins Crates in Once Human.

How To Find the Gaia Research Center Ruins Mystical Crate

For starters, let’s begin with the Mystical Crate, which is not a crate that you can access for free. You can find the Gaia Research Center Ruins Mystical Crate in Once Human on the western side of the facility, just south of the Rift Anchor. To gain entry to the area the crate is in, you’ll need a Rosetta V1 Access Card, which can be picked up by killing Elite Rosetta enemies.

Image of the Once Human map with the green cursor in the bottom left corner of the Gaia Research Center Ruins area
Screenshot by The Escapist

After using the access card to bypass the gates, head inside and you’ll see the Mystical Crate is locked in a glass enclosure. The glass enclosure will only open its door if you use a Rosetta V2 Access Card. The simplest way to acquire a V2 Access Card is by killing Rosetta Elite enemies, one of which can be found roaming the grounds at Gaia Research Center Ruins. The Elite enemy you kill doesn’t have to be at the same location, though, so it’s possible you already have a V2 Access Card from killing a Rosetta enemy elsewhere.

Once you acquire the V2 Access Card, use it to open the glass doors and loot the Mystical Crate.

The player stands in an open room with their back to a card key reader while they look at a Mystical Crate that's behind glass
Screenshot by The Escapist

How To Find the Gaia Research Center Weapon & Gear Crate

With the Mystical Crate out of the way, you can move on to the Weapon and Armor Crates. However, I could only find two Weapon Crates, which is enough to complete the location.

First up is a Weapon Crate, which is easily looted by going to the middle of the street that runs right up the center of Gaia Research Center Ruins. On the street, you’ll see some crates that you can hop up to and loot the Weapon Crate that’s sitting on them. Notice where my character arrow is on the mini-map below and make your way there to find the crate.

The player stands on a dingy cargo crate with a weapon crate at their feet
Screenshot by The Escapist

Now we have a second Weapon Crate, which is located in the depths of a research building on the northeast side of the area. This is where the “Devil’s in the Details” quest takes you, but it’s reachable at any time.

Enter the research building’s front doors and make your way downstairs until you’re in a spot with a red glow all around. Here, you’ll see a series of four Isolated Securement Units with a Weapon Crate sitting in the middle of them. This Weapon Crate is located on the bottom floor of the building, so keep going down stairs until you can’t anymore.

Screenshot by The Escapist

And with that, you’ve checked off the most important boxes at Gaia Research Center Ruins. All that’s left to do is kill 15 enemies, one Elite enemy (if you didn’t already have the access card), and activate the Rift Anchor. Then, you can move on to another location in Once Human, such as the nearby Junkyard.

Once Human is available to play now.

Once Human
