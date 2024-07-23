Yunli is the first character introduced in Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4, being yet another member of the extensive Luofu cast, and much like her fellow companions, she needs a ton of ascension materials. Here are all Yunli Ascension materials in Honkai: Star Rail.

All Talent and Ascension Materials Required for Yunli in Honkai: Star Rail

As a 5-star Physical Destruction unit, Yunli shares more similarities with Clara than just her battle type, as both belong to the follow-up counterattack archetype. However, they have their own uniqueness, and the materials they need couldn’t be more different either. Here’s everything you should be grabbing, according to the official Star Rail Leveling calculator.

Ascension Materials

x65 IPC Work Permit

x15 Artifex’s Module

x15 Artifex’s Cogwheel

x15 Artifex’s Gyreheart

x888,000 Credits

x290 Traveler’s Guide

Artifex items are commonly dropped from Entranced Ingenium enemies in the Luofu, but can easily be obtained through Assignments or Simulated Universe runs, so they shouldn’t be a big issue. The important thing to grab here is the IPC Work Permits, obtained from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Duty, fought in the Clock Studios Theme Park. Bring Fire, Ice or Imaginary characters to deal with this boss. It’ll take you a total of 13 runs to get them all, assuming you’re at Trailblaze Level 60 or higher.

Trace Materials

x18 Borisin Teeth

x69 Lupitoxin Sawteeth

x139 Moon Rage Fang

x41 Artifex’s Module

x56 Artifex’s Cogwheel

x58 Artifex’s Gyreheart

x12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x3,000,000 Credits

Phantilia’s back on the menu, serving as the Weekly Boss needed to upgrade Yunli’s abilities, so it’s time to chase the Heliobi boss once more. As for the remainder of the materials, you’ll need a lot of Borising Teeth from the Bud of Destruction in Scalegorge Waterscape. You’ll need plenty of these materials to upgrade her talents fully, don’t be wary of spending all of your power on this bud. The remaining Artifex items shouldn’t be a big issue if you already had enough for her previously.

Aside from all that, you’ll obviously also need tons of Credits and Traveler’s Guides to pay for these upgrades, but it’ll all be worth it in the end, as Yunli has a huge potential as a DPS. If you have Clara, you should probably know how great she is, so don’t sleep on the new girl on the block.

Honkai: Star Rail is available on PC and Playstation 5 for free.

