Best Strategy for Simulated Universe 6 in Honkai: Star Rail

Simulated Universe World 6 can be tough to beat in Honkai: Star Rail — it features Cocolia as the boss, and as you’ll know from the main story, she’s no pushover. To make things more tricky, she loves to bring out her buddy Bronya in this fight, and Bronya’s buffing capabilities are no joke. So we’re here to help with the best strategy to win Simulated Universe World 6 in Honkai: Star Rail and beat Cocolia.

How to Beat World 6 of Simulated Universe in Honkai: Star Rail with Path of the Hunt

For team composition, you’ll want to have a main damage dealer with Jing Yuan or Seele being the best, a buffer or debuffer with Silver Wolf and Tingyun or Bronya being the best choices, a shielder being either Gepdard or Fire Trailblazer, and finally a healer such as Bailu or Natasha.

For Simulated Universe World 6, we’ll be taking the Path of the Hunt. Not only will this give us some much needed extra damage in World 6, but its Resonance will be incredibly useful for clearing out Cocolia’s Ice Summons with its AOE attack. These can be difficult to take out without sacrificing damage being dealt to Bronya or Cocolia. For the first option, take a 1-Star Blessing and try to find a Hunt Blessing. We’ll be looking for a nice mixture of Hunt Blessings and Abundance Blessings throughout World 6, so if you don’t get a Hunt Blessing in your options but get an Abundance Blessing, you should take that.

Fight every battle that you come across and take every Combat domain when given the choice to maximize the amount of Blessings you can obtain throughout the World. We’ll want to be trying to stack up enough Hunt Blessings to unlock the Resonance and first Resonance Formation as soon as possible. Take the Resonance Formation Bow and Arrow as your choice. From there you can go for a second Hunt Resonance Formation or shift your focus to stacking some more Abundance Blessings to make the final boss fight easier. Don’t forget to claim your Immersion Rewards after the Elites as you go!

Once you’ve cleared most of Simulated Universe World 6 in Honkai: Star Rail, Herta will give you one last chance to upgrade your Blessings, and you’ll want to prioritize upgrading your best Yellow Hunt or Abundance Blessings here. If you don’t have any, then go for the best Blue ones that you have. Now it’s time to take on Cocolia and Bronya!

How to Beat the Boss Cocolia with Bronya in Simulated Universe World 6

Cocolia will initially fight you alone, although she will periodically summon her ice structures that deal AOE ice damage and can be quite annoying. Luckily for us, we have the Hunt Resonance and will be able to one-shot these when she brings them out with the Resonance, so don’t use it until after she summons the ice structures.

After you take down phase one, she’ll bring in Bronya for phase two. Here is where things get tougher. Not only does Bronya add buffs and her own damage, but Cocolia also starts using new attacks and can freeze your characters quite easily. She will still summon her ice structures too, and these in combination with her and Bronya’s attacks can be quite devastating. So you’ll want to save your Resonance once again to use as soon as she summons the ice structures. It should take them down easily and also deal nice damage to Cocolia and Bronya, as well as get a refresh for extra damage or to hold on to until the next summon.

Focus on taking down Bronya first and foremost, as she has less HP and taking her out will make things a whole lot easier. If you hear Cocolia start yelling about avalanches and powering up, you should try to break her shield if possible to prevent a pretty brutal team-wide attack. If you can’t stop it though, try to have your healer’s ultimate ready to use for right after the attack goes off; otherwise, you might lose a character to a follow-up attack.

In Cocolia’s final stage, she’ll add her own Resonance attack to the timeline. It doesn’t deal too much damage, but it will be fairly regular so it does add up quickly. Just make sure you keep on top of it with your healer. If you’ve already managed to take down Bronya before this stage, it won’t be too difficult. Simply use your Resonance again to delete her ice structures when she summons them and focus on saving your ultimates to break her shield whenever she charges up for her big attack to avoid the damage, and you should have the fight in the bag from there!

That covers it for the best strategy to use to beat World 6 of the Simulated Universe in Honkai: Star Rail and defeat Cocolia. If you’ve been having trouble beating Cocolia, hopefully this guide has helped you fix that!